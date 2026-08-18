Braves vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 18

The Atlanta Braves hold a strong 6.5-game lead over the rest of the National League East, but they can't become complacent with a talented Philadelphia Phillies team behind them.

The Braves lost a series against the Diamondbacks over the weekend, and then they dropped their first game against the Minnesota Twins on Monday night. The good news is they're a great bet to bounce back with a win tonight.

Braves vs. Twins Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Braves -1.5 (+134)

Twins +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline

Braves -122

Twins +112

Total

OVER 8.5 (-124)

UNDER 8.5 (+102)

Braves vs. Twins Probable Pitchers

Atlanta: Tyler Mahle, RHP (4-9, 4.64 ERA)

Minnesota: Zebby Matthews, RHP (6-8, 5.34 ERA)

Braves vs. Twins How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, August 18

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Field

How to Watch (TV): Twins.TV Presented by Progressive, BravesVision, FOX9 KMSP, Gray Media

Braves record: 74-51

Twins record: 61-65

Braves vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bet

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I made the case for betting on Michael Harris II to hit a home run:

Zebby Matthews gets the start for the Minnesota Twins tonight, and he's had an issue giving up home runs this season. He has allowed 1.78 home runs per nine innings pitched, which is the 16th-highest home runs allowed rate amongst pitchers with 80+ innings pitched this season.

We're going to try to take advantage of that by betting on Michael Harris II of the Braves to hit a home run. He's tied for second on the team in home runs with 20, but he stands alone in second place on his team in slugging percentage at .480. He has plenty of power and will be in a great spot tonight to hit his 21st dinger of the season.

Braves vs. Twins Prediction and Best Bet

The Twins' offense hasn't been good enough lately to trust them in this spot against a strong Braves team. The Twins rank just 19th in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 93 days. They're also going to be in a tough spot with Matthews on the mound, a home run pitcher who now has to pitch against a lineup that has plenty of power.

I'll back the Braves to take care of business as road favorites tonight.

Pick: Braves -122 via Twins via FanDuel

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