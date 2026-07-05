Brazil vs. Norway Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Round of 16

The World Cup Round of 16 is set to continue on Sunday. starting with a showdown between Brazil and Norway.

We'll find out a lot about more teams in this match. Does Brazil belong in the conversation alongside the likes of France, Spain, and Argentina? Is Norway a legitimate dark horse to win it all? Let's find out.

Brazil vs. Norway Odds and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

To Advance

Brazil -225 (69.23% implied probability)

Norway +175

3-Way Moneyline

Brazil -118

Norway +300

Draw +270

Total

OVER 2.5 (-135)

UNDER 2.5 (+105)

Brazil vs. Norway How to Watch

Date: Sunday, July 5

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Venue: New York/New Jersey Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Fox One

Brazil record: 3-1-0

Norway record: 3-0-1

Brazil vs. Norway History and Tournament Results

Norway is 2-2-0 all-time vs. Brazil. The latest match was a 1-1 draw in a 2006 international friendly.

Brazil

Brazil started its tournament playing to a 1-1 draw against Morocco. They have since ripped off three straights wins, beating Haiti 3-0, Scotland 3-0, and Japan 2-1.

Norway

Norway started its tournament by beating Iraq 4-1, then Senegal 3-2. It rested its players in its final group stage match, results in a 4-1 loss to France. They defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 in the Round of 32.

Brazil vs. Norway Best Prop Bet

Matheus Cunha Anytime Goal (+165)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets, I made the case for betting on Matheus Cunha to find the back of the net at +165:

Norway's defense may haunt them in this game. The Norwegians have an expected goals against per 90 minutes of play of 1.66, one of the worst marks amongst the remaining teams left in the tournament. They will lead to Brazil getting its fair share of scoring opportunities in this game.

Vinicius Junior is the obvious bet to score for Brazil, but if you want a player with longer odds than him, consider Matheus Cunha at +165. He's 12th amongst all World Cup players in expected goals so far at 2.67. He also has a higher expected goals per 90 minutes at 1.02 compared to Vinicius at 0.99.

Brazil vs. Norway Prediction and Pick

Brazil is in a great spot in this match. I broke down why I'm betting on them on the three-way moneyline in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets:

Norway's offense can hang with any team competing in the World Cup, but its defense is a real problem. They have allowed 1.66 expected goals per 90 minutes played in this tournament, which has led to their expected goal differential per 90 minutes being -0.30. That's leagues below Brazil, which can match Norway offensively but is better defensively, leading to an expected goal differential of +0.64 per 90 minutes played.

It's time for Norway's run to come to an end. I'm going to bet on Brazil to win this game at the end of 90 minutes.

Pick: Brazil -118 (3-way moneyline) via BetMGM

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!