Is Breece Hall Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Browns vs. Jets in NFL Week 5)

For the second week in a row, the New York Jets are set to be short-handed on offense.

Running back Breece Hall (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, putting the Jets in a tough spot as they look to win their second game in 2026. New York is still favored at home in this matchup, even though Hall and Adonai Mitchell are out.

Jets have ruled out RB Breece Hall (quad) and WR Adonai Mitchell (finger) for Sunday’s game vs. the Browns. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2026

The Jets will turn to Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis in the backfield in Week 5 -- and until Hall can return.

In Week 4, Allen was the bellcow for New York, playing 93.8 percent of the team's snaps and carrying the ball 14 times for 59 yards. He should have a major workload against Cleveland, as it has allowed 4.6 yards per carry (ninth-most in the NFL) so far this season.

Hall has 51 carries for 163 yards and a score in 2026, adding 10 catches for 102 yards as a receiver. He's a dual-threat back that has been a focal point in the New York offense, so replacing him is a tall taks for Aaron Glenn's group.

Here's a look at how the SI Betting team is wagering on this New York running game in the prop market on Sunday.

Best Jets Prop Bet vs. Browns in NFL Week 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Braelon Allen OVER 73.5 Rushing Yards (-111)

SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for this game earlier in the week, and he's buying Allen with Hall sidelined:

The Jets would be smart to lean on their running game in this matchup. The Browns have struggled to stop the run so far this season, ranking 26th in opponent rush EPA and 27th in opponent rush success rate. They've also allowed 4.6 yards per carry, which ranks 24th in the league.

Braelon Allen hasn't been extremely effective so far this season, but with no other options at running back, he'll get plenty of chances again on Sunday. Let's see if he can have a breakout performance in Week 5.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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