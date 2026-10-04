Is Breece Hall Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jets vs. Bears in NFL Week 4)

New York Jets running back Breece Hall is dealing with a quad injury, and he's been ruled out for Week 4 against the Chicago Bears.

Hall and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell are set to miss this game, leaving Geno Smith with very few playmaking options on Sunday.

Jets ruled out RB Breece Hall and WR Adonai Mitchell for Sunday’s game vs. the Bears. pic.twitter.com/NwiZ5SNwGs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2026

Earlier in the week, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Hall was "week-to-week," making him a long shot to suit up on Sunday. Hall has been the lead back for the Jets this season, playing 57.5 percent of the team's offensive snaps.

The Jets will turn to Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis to lead the backfield in Week 4, and Allen -- more of a physical back -- is projected by oddsmakers to lead the team in carries (his prop is set at 13.5).

Hall has 51 carries for 163 yards and a score this season, adding 10 catches for 102 yards as a receiver. He's a dual-threat back that has been a focal point in the New York offense this season.

With Hall set to miss this matchup, here's a look at how the SI Betting team is targeting the Jets in the prop market in Week 4.

Best Jets Prop Bet vs. Bears

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite props for this game, and he's buying Garrett Wilson with so many New York players sidelined.

Garrett Wilson OVER 6.5 Receptions (+101)

Garrett Wilson broke out last week with 10 catches on 13 targets for 107 yards. He was targeted seven times in each of the first two games of the season, hauling in six and five catches in those two contests.

Wilson’s 27 targets are by far the most on the Jets, and his Week 3 performance came with Adonai Mitchell out due to injury. Mitchell is once again out this week, which should mean more targets for Wilson.

Wilson is capable of being a top wide receiver in this league. The Jets should treat him as such in Chicago.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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