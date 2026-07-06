Brewers vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 6

The St. Louis Cardinals return home for a four-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers starting on Monday night.

The Cardinals went 4-2 on their road trip, winning two of three against both the Braves and Cubs.

The Brewers started their road trip by taking two of three in Arizona, which came after winning three of four against the Reds at home.

The Brewers won four of five games against the Cardinals in May, including a three-game sweep in Milwaukee.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Cardinals on Monday, July 6.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (+148)

Cardinals +1.5 (-180)

Moneyline

Brewers -111

Cardinals -108

Total

8.0 (Over -112/Under -108)

Brewers vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Brewers: Shane Drohan (3-2, 3.12 ERA)

Cardinals: Dustin May (5-6, 4.80 ERA)

Shane Drohan has strung a few good starts together (15 IP, 14 H, 3 ER, 15 K, 7 BB) against the Guardians and then twice against the Reds. This will be his first career start against the Cardinals, but he did allow one run on two hits in 3.1 innings against them in two relief appearances.

Dustin May looked like he found something with 15 shutout innings across two starts, including a one-hit shutout against the Padres. However, he’s allowed 11 ER on as many hits in just 2.2 innings across his last two starts.

Brewers vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 6

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): BREW, CARD

Brewers record: 55-33

Cardinals record: 47-40

Brewers vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Garrett Mitchell OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+105)

Garrett Mitchell is one of those Brewers bats that you may not know that well, but he does some damage anyway. The outfielder is batting .264 with 37 runs scored and 42 RBI in 78 games so far this season.

Mitchell typically bats in the middle of the order, giving him plenty of opportunity to rack up some counting stats. He went OVER 1.5 HRR in six straight games prior to an 0 for 4 showing on Sunday.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

Neither starting pitcher has inspired much confidence recently, although Drohan has been a bit better for Milwaukee. Combine that with the Brewers simply being the better team, and I’m finding it hard not to back the Brew Crew tonight.

Milwaukee is strong on the road at 26-15 and 55-33 overall, while St. Louis is 23-21 at home and 47-40 overall.

I’ll back the better team as slight road favorites tonight in St. Louis.

Pick: Brewers -111

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