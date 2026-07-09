Brewers vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, July 9

The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers meet for the fifth time this week on Thursday evening, as a doubleheader on Tuesday extending this four-game set even longer.

Milwaukee took the first three meetings, but the Cardinals bounced back with a 5-1 win on Wednesday night to improve to 24-24 at home in the 2026 season.

St. Louis is 9.5 games back of the Brewers in the NL Central, and the Chicago Cubs have now clearly taken control of the No. 2 spot in the division with Milwaukee taking down the Cards three times already this week.

Oddsmakers have set the Brew Crew as favorites on Thursday night, as youngster Logan Henderson (2.74 ERA) will make his sixth appearance of the season. He’ll take on Cardinals righty Andre Pallante (3.60 ERA), who already has 10 wins in the 2026 campaign.

Let’s dive right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series finale on July 9.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (+124)

Cardinals +1.5 (-149)

Moneyline

Brewers: -136

Cardinals: +113

Total

8.5 (Over -105/Under -114)

Brewers vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Milwaukee: Logan Henderson (2-1, 2.74 ERA)

St. Louis: Andre Pallante (10-5, 3.60 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 9

Time: 7:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Cardinals.TV/Brewers.TV

Brewers record: 58-34

Cardinals record: 48-43

Brewers vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets

Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

Andre Pallante UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (+117)

Earlier this season, Pallante struck out just three batters in six innings against Milwaukee, and he’s averaging just over six strikeouts per nine innings in 2026.

The right-hander ranks in the 17 percentile in strikeout percentage, the 16th percentile in whiff percentage and the 16th percentile in chase percentage this season. As a result, he’s picked up just 70 K’s in 95 innings of work.

In his 17 outings, Pallante has eight with three or fewer strikeouts. Since the Brewers are a top-10 team in the league in strikeout percentage and K’s per game, I think this the Cardinals righty is an easy fade candidate on Thursday.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

Henderson hasn’t made an appearance at the big-league level since May, but he’s pitched well in his chances, allowing two or fewer runs in every outing.

The Brewers are 3-2 in his starts, and Milwaukee is one of the best teams in baseball in 2026, ranking ninth in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) while also having the best team ERA in the league.

The Cardinals have been a .500 team at home this season, though they have won 11 of Pallante’s 17 outings. He did allow five runs in a start against Milwaukee earlier this season, but I don’t want to read too much into one outing.

The righty has an expected ERA in the 63rd percentile, and he could leave this game with the Cards in a good spot.

However, Milwaukee’s bullpen (3.43 ERA) has a sizable advantage over the Cards (4.31 ERA) this season. After taking three of the first four games in this series, I think the Brew Crew close things out with a win on Thursday.

Pick: Brewers Moneyline (-136 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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