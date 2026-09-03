Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 3

The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to build on their last two wins as they conclude a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday night.

The Cubs won the opener 17-3, but Milwaukee bounced back with 9-4 and 9-5 victories in the last two contests.

Chicago has now lost three of its last four games and seven of its last nine overall.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Cubs on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Brewers vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (+148)

Cubs +1.5 (-180)

Moneyline

Brewers -115

Cubs -105

Total

8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Brewers vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Brewers: Logan Henderson (9-2, 2.48 ERA)

Cubs: Kevin Gausman (8-11, 4.52 ERA)

Logan Henderson has allowed a single run in each of his last three starts, throwing seven innings against the Dodgers, six against Atlanta, and seven against Texas last time out.

Kevin Gausman threw seven shutout innings in Arizona two starts ago, but got tagged for five runs in five innings by the Reds in his last start.

Brewers vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 3

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Brewers record: 87-53

Cubs record: 78-62

Brewers vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jackson Chourio OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-143)

Jackson Chourio has been hot for a few weeks now, going 25 for 665 (.414) with 15 runs scored and nine RBI in his last 15 games.

The Brewers slugger is 14 for 33 (.424) with 10 runs scored and eight RBI during his current seven-game hitting streak, including a 4 for 6 performance last night.

Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Brewers came through for us last night in a back-and-forth affair, and I’m going right back to them tonight at Wrigley Field as they go for the sweep.

Milwaukee has now won six of its last eight games, breaking out for nine runs in each of the first two games of this series. Meanwhile, Chicago has lost three of four and six of its last eight contests.

Logan Henderson has been stellar recently for the Brewers while Kevin Gausman has been a bit more up and down, so I’m a bit surprised that Milwaukee isn’t a bigger favorite tonight.

Pick: Brewers -115

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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