Brewers vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 27

The Milwaukee Brewers close out a short road trip with their rubber match against the New York Mets on Thursday night.

The Mets scratched out a 3-2 victory to open the series before the Brewers bounced back with an 8-1 victory last night.

The Brewers are looking to win both series this season against the Mets after taking two of three at home last month.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Mets on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Brewers vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (-105)

Mets +1.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Brewers -192

Mets +178

Total

7 (Over -118/Under -102)

Brewers vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (13-5, 1.68 ERA)

Mets: Sean Manaea (4-5, 4.31 ERA)

Jacob Misiorowski has thrown four straight quality starts, including six shutout innings against the Braves last time out. He allowed just one unearned run in four innings against the Mets on July 20.

Sean Manaea has been slowing down a bit recently, allowing four runs in each of his last two starts after yielding two runs or fewer in four straight outings.

Brewers vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 27

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): BREW, SNY

Brewers record: 82-51

Mets record: 60-73

Brewers vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jacob Misiorowski OVER 8.5 Strikeouts (-114)

There has been some conversation about the Brewers managing Jacob Misiorowski’s pitch count, but I have to imagine they’ll let him loose after the bullpen had to cover 26 outs in last night’s win.

The Brewers ace only had six strikeouts in each of his last two starts, but those came against the Dodgers and Braves. He had at least nine strikeouts in his previous three outings and five of six from July 2 to August 9.

Brewers vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Brewers bounced back for a big 8-1 win last night after Dustin May left the game in the first inning due to injury. They’ll now have their ace on the mound as they go for the series win at Citi Field.

Jacob Misiorowski shut down the Dodgers and Braves in his last two starts, so he shouldn’t have an issue against this Mets lineup. He allowed one unearned run against the Mets just over a month ago.

It’ll be Sean Manaea for the Mets, who has allowed four runs in each of his last two starts.

The moneyline price on Milwaukee is coming down to a bettable number, but I’ll go with the run line to get it close to even money.

Pick: Brewers -1.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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