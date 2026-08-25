Brewers vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 25

The New York Mets return home to face off against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

It was a quick road trip for the Mets, who lost two of three to the White Sox in Chicago.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee is starting a road trip after winning series against the Mariners and Braves on their homestand.

The Brewers won two of three against the Mets just over a month ago.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Mets on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Brewers vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (+104)

Mets +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline

Brewers -162

Mets +151

Total

7.5 (Over -105/Under -114)

Brewers vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Brewers: Kyle Harrison (10-3, 2.84 ERA)

Mets: Zac Thornton (3-4, 3.04 ERA)

Kyle Harrison has been great in two of his last three starts, allowing one and two hits in five innings against the Pirates and Mariners – both at home. In between, though, he yielded eight runs (three earned) on 10 hits and three walks in 4.2 innings in San Diego.

Zac Thornton has consistently allowed three runs in most of his recent starts, with a strong start against the Pirates (5 IP, 0 ER) mixed in. He threw six shutout innings against the Brewers on July 21.

Brewers vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 25

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): BREW, SNY

Brewers record: 81-50

Mets record: 59-72

Brewers vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Andrew Vaughn OVER 0.5 Singles (-117)

Andrew Vaughn is batting .361 (31 for 86) vs. LHP this season, with just over half of those hits being singles. He’s also hit 23 singles in 43 home games (35 starts).

The infielder has been incredibly consistent as of late, going 9 for 21 with all nine hits being singles during his seven-game hitting streak.

Brewers vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

New York has lost three of its last five games after a four-game winning streak, including two of three to the White Sox over the weekend. Meanwhile, Milwaukee has won seven of its last 10 games, winning series against the Dodgers, Mariners, and Braves.

Zac Thornton may be able to keep the Mets in the game, but Kyle Harrison should be able to match that. And in a battle of southpaws, the Mets are just 11-24 vs. LHP this season while the Brewers are 26-12.

Pick: Brewers -162

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.