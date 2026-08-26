Brewers vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 26

The New York Mets outlasted the Milwaukee Brewers to open up their series with a 3-2 win in extra innings last night.

The Mets have now alternated losses and wins in their last six games after a four-game winning streak, and the Brewers have lost two in a row after winning three straight themselves.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Mets on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Brewers vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (+107)

Mets +1.5 (-129)

Moneyline

Brewers -149

Mets +139

Total

8.5 (Over -102/Under -119)

Brewers vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Brewers: Dustin May (6-8, 4.57 ERA)

Mets: Robert Stock (0-2, 5.40 ERA)

It was smooth sailing for Dustin May through two starts with the Brewers, allowing three runs on seven hits in 13 innings. He then got roughed up by the Mariners to the tune of seven runs in two innings last time out.

It’s been the opposite recently for Robert Stock, who allowed eight runs in three innings to the Pirates three starts ago before allowing two runs (one earned) in 8.2 innings in his last two starts.

Brewers vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 26

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): BREW, SNY

Brewers record: 81-51

Mets record: 60-72

Brewers vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Carson Benge OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+102)

Carson Benge is having a strong rookie season for the Mets, particularly in the second half. After hitting .264 with a .729 OPS in 94 games (89 starts) before the break, the outfielder is batting .333 (41 for 123) with an .897 OPS in 32 games (all starts) since then.

Benge is riding a modest five-game hitting streak, but he’s an impressive 11 for 21 (.524) with two home runs and a double in that span.

Brewers vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

While I like Benge to stay hot, I explained why I like the Brewers to bounce back in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

I’m going right back to the Brewers tonight after a tough 3-2 defeat to open their series at Citi Field.

Dustin May got roughed up by the Mariners last time out, but he had been fantastic before that. He also threw six shutout innings against the Mets in June as a member of the Cardinals.

Robert Stock has been passable for the Mets, but he’s also susceptible to a rough night like the one the Pirates gave him a few starts ago (3 IP, 8 ER).

New York has also struggled to find consistency as of late, so I’ll take the better team once again tonight.

Pick: Brewers -149

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