Brewers vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 22

The Philadelphia Phillies return home for a three-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers starting on Tuesday night.

The Phillies went 4-5 on their NL East road trip, winning four of their last seven games after dropping the first two in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee is on the final leg of a road trip after winning two of three in Pittsburgh and sweeping the Orioles.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Phillies on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Brewers vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers +1.5 (-187)

Phillies -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Brewers +118

Phillies -142

Total

7 (Over -122/Under +102)

Brewers vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Brewers: Dustin May (7-9, 4.61 ERA)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (13-5, 2.99 ERA)

Dustin May is looking to bounce back from allowing three runs on six hits in just 2.1 innings in Baltimore last time out.

Zack Wheeler was fantastic in his last start, allowing just four hits with one walk and five strikeouts in seven shutout innings against the Nationals.

Brewers vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 22

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): BREW, NBCSP

Brewers record: 98-58

Phillies record: 86-70

Brewers vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Bryce Harper OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+111)

Bryce Harper only has one home run this month, but he’s been picking it up in his last nine games. The Phillies slugger is 11 for 38 with six runs scored and three RBI in that span, including that lone home run in September.

Harper is batting .301 with a 1.003 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season. I’ll back him to stay hot at plus odds tonight at home.

Brewers vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Phillies are four games up on the Diamondbacks for the final NL Wild Card spot, and they’re one game back of the Padres and Cubs in the fight for home-field advantage in that three-game round.

Philadelphia has been up and down recently, but has Zack Wheeler taking the mound tonight.

Wheeler has allowed just three runs on 16 hits in 26 innings across his last four starts. He’s also better at home (2.86 ERA) than on the road (3.09 ERA) this season.

On the flip side, Dustin May just allowed three runs on six hits in 2.1 innings in Baltimore, and lasted 3.2 innings in Cincinnati in his previous road start. He has a 3.87 ERA at home with a 5.76 ERA on the road this season.

The Phillies have more to play for, the better pitcher on the mound, and they’re at home. I’ll back them to take care of business tonight.

Pick: Phillies -142

Register with DraftKings today and get $150 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.