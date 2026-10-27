Brewers vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for World Series Game 4

The Milwaukee Brewers have a chance to sweep the Tampa Bay Rays and win their first World Series championship on Tuesday night.

After two one-run wins at home, the Brewers went into Tampa Bay on Monday night and put a beatdown on the Rays. An eight-run fifth inning – all scored with two outs – gave Milwaukee a 10-0 lead, and that was all the Brewers needed as they cruised to a 10-1 victory.

It’ll be interesting to see what the pitching plans are for Game 4. Milwaukee may be able to play it safer with a 3-0 lead, but the Rays could have all hands on deck for a must-win contest.

Will the World Series end tonight?

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Rays Game 4 on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Brewers vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (+140)

Rays +1.5 (-169)

Moneyline

Brewers -131

Rays +109

Total

7 (Over -109/Under -110)

Brewers vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Brewers: TBD

Rays: Griffin Jax (8-10, 3.53 in regular season; 4 ER in 6 IP in playoffs)

Much like in the NLCS, the Brewers could go with a bullpen game in Game 4 while holding a 3-0 series lead. Shane Drohan started that one, with Dustin May throwing three innings behind the opener.

Griffin Jax will make his second start of the postseason tonight. He allowed three runs on five hits in four innings in Cleveland in the ALCS, and also yielded a run in two innings of work against the Yankees.

Brewers vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Oct. 27

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Tropicana Field

Brewers record: 103-59 (9-1)

Rays record: 98-64 (7-4)

Brewers vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

William Contreras OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-102)

William Contreras continued his great postseason with a 3-for-5 night in Game 3, driving in one run and coming across to score himself as well. That’s not to mention his fantastic work behind the plate, helping make him a World Series MVP contender alongside teammate Jackson Chourio.

Contreras is now 18-for-43 (.419) with three home runs and a double in 11 postseason games. He’s racked up eight RBI and six runs as well.

The Brewers slugger has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in four straight games, five of his last six, and seven of his last nine contests. I don’t see him slowing down now, especially given the fact that he’s 2-for-3 against Griffin Jax in his career.

Brewers vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

I ultimately do think the Brewers close this out with a sweep, but I like the OVER in Game 4 even more.

After a 3-2 win in Game 1, the Brewers have only gotten better, with five runs in Game 2 and then, of course, a 10-1 victory last night. Tampa Bay’s bats were silenced in Game 3, but the Rays will be locked in with their backs against the wall.

It doesn’t hurt that the Brewers may play it safer with some of their top arms out of the bullpen, although they were largely able to treat Game 3 as a night off.

Milwaukee’s contact approach at the plate has been working, and I don’t see that stopping against Griffin Jax. Jax has allowed six hits and three walks in six innings this postseason. He may be on a short leash, but I don’t love Nick Martinez on three days’ rest or Tampa’s other bullpen options either.

Pick: OVER 7 (-109)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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