Brewers vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for World Series Game 5

The Tampa Bay Rays live to see another day after a walk-off win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the 12th inning in Game 4.

It looked like Cooper Pratt’s home run would help the Brew Crew complete the sweep, but a leadoff error got the ball rolling for the Rays’ 12th inning rally.

There’s no rest for the wicked, though, with Game 5 set for Wednesday night.

Can Tampa Bay send the World Series back to Milwaukee?

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Rays Game 5 on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Brewers vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (+148)

Rays +1.5 (-180)

Moneyline

Brewers -141

Rays +117

Total

6.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Brewers vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (16-5, 1.80 ERA in regular season; 4 ER in 13.1 IP in playoffs)

Rays: TBD

Jacob Misiorowski will take the mound in Game 5 after throwing five one-run innings against the Rays in Game 1. That was his longest outing of the playoffs, though, after going 4.0 and 4.1 innings in his first two postseason starts.

The Rays have not yet named a starting pitcher as of early Wednesday morning. They could turn to Drew Rasmussen on three days’ rest, but they gave him an extra day off to pitch in Game 2 rather than Game 1 already.

Brewers vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Tropicana Field

Brewers record: 103-59 (9-2)

Rays record: 98-64 (8-4)

Brewers vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jacob Misiorowski has been missing fewer bats in the postseason. He’s barely above a strikeout per inning with 14 punchouts in 13.1 frames, and he’s allowed 13 hits in those innings. This comes after allowing just 5.3 hits per nine innings in the regular season.

Misiorowski has allowed at least four hits in all three playoff starts this year, including Game 1 in Milwaukee. I’m expecting him to have a longer leash tonight, which adds to my confidence in this bet.

I would also consider fading Misiorowski in the strikeout department. It was profitable at UNDER 6.5 in Game 1, but 5.5 is a bit too high for me to give out as a best bet.

Brewers vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

The Rays’ decision to start Drew Rasmussen in Game 2 rather than Game 1 is coming back to haunt them. They wanted to give their ace an extra day heading into the World Series, but now they have to cobble together a pitching plan in a must-win Game 5 or go into uncharted territory with Rasmussen on three days’ rest. The Rays got four innings out of Griffin Jax last night, but they had to use six arms out of the ‘pen.

Meanwhile, Jacob Misiorowski is locked and loaded for his second start of the series. He allowed one run on four hits with three strikeouts and one walk in the Game 1 win at home.

That type of advantage on the mound is huge in any game, especially so when the teams played for 12th inning the night before. With a whole offseason to rest up ahead, the leash should be off of Misiorowski after the Brewers used seven pitchers out of the bullpen in Game 4.

The Brewers closed at -186 in Game 1. Even factoring in the home-field advantage, this is a good price on Misiorowski and Milwaukee to win the World Series tonight.

Pick: Brewers -141

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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