British Open Best Bets for Round 1 (Bets for Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, and Wyndham Clark)

The British Open is set to begin on Thursday, and if you live in the Eastern Time Zone as I do, half of the first round will be over by the time we wake up. The opening tee shot of the tournament will take place at around 1:30 am EST.

That means we bettors need to lock in our bets before we go to bed tonight, so let's dive into three of my favorites for the opening round.

British Open Round 1 Best Bets

Scottie Scheffler Round 1 Score OVER 68.5 (+106) via DraftKings

Brooks Kopeka +210 vs. Aaron Rai/Shane Lowry via FanDuel

Wyndham Clark +190 vs. Cameron Young/Ludvig Aberg via DraftKings

Scottie Scheffler Round 1 Score OVER 68.5 (+106)

Not only is Scottie Scheffler coming off his first missed cut since 2022, but he has struggled in the opening round of tournaments this year. In fact, he leads this week's field in total strokes gained over the past six months, but he's just 14th in the field in total strokes gained in the opening round of events. He's also 31st on the PGA Tour this season in Round 1 scoring average at 69.53. All those signs point to me betting on his Round 1 score to be 69 or worse.

Brooks Kopeka +210 vs. Aaron Rai/Shane Lowry

Brooks Koepka is coming into this event off two straight missed cuts, but the +210 price tag on his three-ball against Aaron Rai and Shane Lowry is a bit disrespectful. Both Lowry and Rai missed the cut last week as well, and while Koepka didn't make it to the weekend, he did have a strong opening round. There's some value on him on Thursday at +210.

Wyndham Clark +190 vs. Cameron Young/Ludvig Aberg

All Wyndham Clark has done is rack up two wins, including his second U.S. Open title, while also finishing no worse than T13 in six straight starts, yet he has the longest odds in his Thursday threesome. It's time to give him some respect, especially now that he's paired with two golfers who have not been in good form at all lately. Young hasn't finished in the top 25 since the Truist Championship in May, and Aberg has finished T55 and missed the cut in his last two starts.

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