British Open Hole-in-One Odds: Will Anyone Record an Ace at Royal Birkdale?

It's time for the final men's major of the 2026 golf season, and we have a fun one in store as the best golfers in the world get ready to tee it up at Royal Birkdale.

One of the most electric moments in golf is a hole in one, and the good news is, we can bet on one happening. Let's take a look at the odds for one to take place this week, and then I'll break down which side I'm betting on.

British Open Hole in One Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Will there be a hole in one?

Yes -154 (60.63% implied probability)

No +118

Hole in one odds by round

Round 1: +260

Round 2: +260

Round 3: +600

Round 4: +600

Hole in one odds by hole

Hole 4: +450

Hole 7: +330

Hole 12: +375

Hole 15: +450

British Open Hole in One Prediction

There has been 51 holes in one at the British Open throughout the years, and four of those have taken place at Royal Birkdale, but there hasn't been one in the past three years that its been hosted at this course. That gives me pause when it comes to betting on one taking place at this year's event.

Two of the four holes in one that have taken place here have been on the 12th hole. Despite that, it has the second-longest odds to see a hole in one this week at +375. That makes me think that if you're set on betting on a hole in one taking place, instead of betting on the overall "yes" at -154, target the 12th hole at much longer odds.

At the end of the day, -154 odds indicate a likelihood of 60.63% of a hole in one taking place. I don't see enough of a history of aces at this event or at this course to justify that bet. That's why my best bet is going to be "no" hole in one at plus-money.

Pick: No Hole in One (+118) via DraftKings

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