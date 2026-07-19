British Open Round 4 Best Bets (How to Bet on Tommy Fleetwood, Si Woo Kim, and Ludvig Aberg)

The final round of the British Open will tee off on Sunday morning, and if your pre-tournament bets are already cooked or decided, like mine are, then don't worry, we can place a few live bets for Sunday.

Let's dive into my three favorite bets for final round action.

British Open Round 4 Best Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +200 vs. Tommy Fleetwood

Si Woo Kim Round Score UNDER 69.5 (-114)

Ludvig Aberg to Win +1475

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +200 vs. Tommy Fleetwood

I apologize to Tommy Fleetwood fans, but I've watched him golf enough to know how Sunday is going to go. He has a history of melting in big moments, and now he's in contention at a major that's being hosted at his home course. Unless he finally figures out how to beat the mental aspect of the game in the biggest spot, I expect nothing but average golf from him in this round. That's why I'm going to bet on his playing partner, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, to beat him in a 2-ball bet. Neergaard-Petersen has gained +2.63 strokes on the field from tee to green this week, which is better than Fleetwood's mark of +1.10.

If you'd rather bet against Fleetwood in a different way, you can take the OVER on his round score of 68.5 at -142.

Si Woo Kim Round Score UNDER 69.5 (-114)

Si Woo Kim is flying under the radar in the final round. He has been having the best statistical season of his career and has been near the top of any and all ball-striking stats you can find. His downfall has been his putting. So far this week, he has gained +1.25 strokes per round with his putting. That makes him a dangerous golfer, two strokes off the lead heading into the final round. I don't know if he's going to win, but he's going to post a decent score. We only need him to shoot -1 for this bet to cash.

Ludvig Aberg to Win +1475

In my live bet article, I broke down why I'm betting on Ludvig Aberg to win the British Open tomorrow:

Ludvig Aberg has been flying under the radar in this tournament, but he'll enter the final round just four strokes off the lead, and two strokes off second-place. For someone to catch and surpass Burns, they're going to need some high-octane firepower, and that's exactly what Aberg has.

He has had a strong tournament so far, gaining strokes in all four major areas, including gaining +2.52 strokes on the field from tee to green on Saturday, which was one of the highest marks amongst all golfers.

There's also no golfer ahead of Aberg that has any significant experience in a big spot on Sunday at a major tournament. Burns has faltered in this spot in the past, Si Woo Kim has rarely had success at majors, and Fox, Kim, and Herbert are going to be in over their heads.

Meanwhile, Aberg has a runner-up finish at the Masters under his belt, and he finished T4 at this year's PGA Championship. If he comes out firing, this week's tournament makes a lot of sense for it to result in Aberg's first career major victory.

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