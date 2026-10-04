Is Brock Bowers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Raiders in NFL Week 4)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is a late addition to Sunday's injury report, as he's now questionable with an illness.

Bowers missed the first two weeks of the 2026 season after undergoing a meniscus trim, but he returned and had a big game in a win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders are expecting Bowers to play even though he's dealing with an illness.

Raiders TE Brock Bowers, who had been on the injury report due to his knee, now has an illness for which Las Vegas is listing him as questionable for today’s game vs. the Chiefs. The Raiders are expecting Bowers to play, but he does have an illness. pic.twitter.com/qRr4hO3NVZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2026

It's possible that Bowers could be limited by the illness, but the star tight end played 78.6 percent of the team's snaps in Week 3.

He finished that game with 10 catches (on 14 targets) for 116 yards and a score. Since Bowers and the Raiders play a game in the 4 p.m. EST window on Sunday, he won't officially be ruled active until the 1 p.m. EST games have already kicked off.

Still, multiple reports indicate he'll be good to go on Sunday.

Raiders TE Brock Bowers’ status against the Chiefs has not changed, but he’s been added to the injury report with an illness. — Sam Warren (@samwarren83) October 4, 2026

Here's a look at how to bet on Bowers in the prop market in Week 4.

Best Brock Bowers Prop Bet vs. Chiefs

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite prop bet for Bowers in our Chiefs vs. Raiders prop story:

Brock Bowers Anytime Touchdown (+175)

Brock Bowers missed the first two games of the season, but he immediately made his presence felt in his return, hauling in 10 receptions on 14 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown. As long as he's healthy, he's going to be a focal point of the Raiders' offense. If the Raiders have to play from behind in this game, he's likely going to be targeted even more. His odds should be shorter than +175 to find the end zone on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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