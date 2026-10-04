Chiefs vs. Raiders Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4

One of the biggest questions entering this season was whether or not the Kansas City Chiefs would return to their peak form after a down 2025 season, and they've passed every test they've faced so far.

The next test they'll face is the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, who are surprisingly 3-0 to begin the season.

You can find my best bet for this game in the Week 4 edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you three of my favorite prop bets for this AFC West duel. Let's dive into them.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kenneth Walker III UNDER 85.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Kirk Cousins to Throw an Interception (-167)

Brock Bowers Anytime Touchdown (+175)

Kenneth Walker III UNDER 85.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Kenneth Walker has gotten off to a hot start in his first season as a Chief, but this could be the right time to sell high on him. The Raiders' defense has done a fantastic job of stopping the run so far, ranking fourth in opponent rush EPA and 10th in opponent rush success rate.

Walker tore through the Broncos' and Colts defenses to begin the season, but it's important to note that both teams struggled to stop other teams' rushing attacks as well. This could be a tougher challenge for the Chiefs' top back.

Kirk Cousins to Throw an Interception (-167)

Kirk Cousins has played well enough to lead the Raiders to three wins already this season, but his interception problem, which has plagued him at times throughout his career, has already shown its face in 2026. He has thrown three interceptions in three games thus far, and now he has to face the best passing defense he will have faced in 2026.

If you're willing to lay the -167 number, Cousins to throw a pick is going to be a great bet to have on Sunday.

Brock Bowers Anytime Touchdown (+175)

Brock Bowers missed the first two games of the season, but he immediately made his presence felt in his return, hauling in 10 receptions on 14 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown. As long as he's healthy, he's going to be a focal point of the Raiders' offense. If the Raiders have to play from behind in this game, he's likely going to be targeted even more. His odds should be shorter than +175 to find the end zone on Sunday.

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