Is Brock Bowers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Raiders in NFL Week 1)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers has officially been ruled out for Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins after he had a meniscus trim done on his knee ahead of the team's season opener.

Bowers' injury wasn't known until Wednesday, and it's possible he could miss more than just the team's Week 1 matchup.

Klint Kubiak ruled Brock Bowers out.



He said he was optimistic about his availability even after his surgery, but ultimately he won’t be able to go. — Sam Warren (@samwarren83) September 11, 2026

ESPN's Adam Schefter originally reported that Bowers would miss "a week or two," but it appears the Raiders are keeping any timetable for the star tight end close to the vest.

Speaking after practice, Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said he was optimistic Brock Bowers would play Sunday against Miami despite his torn meniscus repair. Didn’t disclose a possible return-to-play timeline. — Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) September 11, 2026

The Raiders certainly don't want to mess around with Bowers' status, as a PCL injury cost him several games in the 2025 campaign.

The former first-round pick played in just 12 games in 2025, catching 64 of his 86 targets for 680 yards and seven scores. There's no doubt that Bowers is one of the best offensive weapons in the NFL, and it's shown by the spread movement even against a team like Miami.

The Raiders went from 3.5-point favorites to 3-point favorites at several sportsbooks, a pretty big downgrade at home.

With Bowers sidelined, I'm eyeing another Raiders playmaker for my favorite prop bet in this AFC showdown.

Best Raiders Prop Bet vs. Dolphins

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ashton Jeanty OVER 17.5 Receiving Yards (-105)

Don't sleep on Ashton Jeanty as a receiver in this game with Bowers out of the lineup.

The second-year running back is off the injury report and expected to play a big role on Sunday, and he finished last season with over 17.5 receiving yards in five of his final 10 games. Overall, Jeanty caught 55 passes for 346 yards in the 2025 campaign, and the Raiders' lack of options on the outside could lead to a few designed pass plays for the former top-10 pick.

Jeanty and tight end Michael Mayer -- who received a contract extension on Saturday -- should be two of the main focal points in this offense on Sunday.

Until Bowers is able to return, the Raiders' passing game likely won't have a true No. 1 option, so I don't mind taking a shot on Jeanty since he's the most talented playmaker in this offense.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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