Brock Purdy Injury Uncertainty Causes 49ers vs. Texans Odds to Flip in NFL Week 8
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has played in just two games this season, and earlier this week, head coach Kyle Shanahan poured cold water on the idea that the star quarterback could return to action against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Shanahan called it a "stretch" for Purdy to play in Week 8, even though he returned to practice on a limited basis ahead of Week 7. Purdy is dealing with a turf toe injury that he suffered in Week 1 and re-aggravated in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The 49ers have started Mac Jones in the five games that Purdy has missed, posting a 4-1 record with the former first-round pick under center.
After opening as 1.5-point underdogs in Week 8 against Houston, the 49ers moved to favorites on Tuesday after Houston lost on Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks. That was despite the comments from Shanahan surrounding Purdy's status.
Now, things have changed. DraftKings Sportsbook has moved the 49ers back to 1.5-point underdogs in Week 8, even though 83 percent of the bets on the moneyline have come on the 49ers and 81 percent of the bets on the spread are for the 49ers to cover.
Houston is just 2-4 this season, but it ranks No. 1 in the NFL in EPA/Pass on defense. So, the betting market may be down on the 49ers with Jones expected to start. After a strong beginning to the 2025 season, Jones has thrown three interceptions and no touchdowns over his last two games.
San Francisco is 1-1 in those games, but it remains in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC West (the Los Angeles Rams and Seahawks are also 5-2).
It'll be interesting to see if Purdy is able to practice ahead of Week 8 and potentially change the skepticism around his status against Houston.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
