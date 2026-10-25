Broncos vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off the upset of the NFL season thus far, beating the Los Angeles Rams as double-digit underdogs. Things won't get much easier for them in Week 7 when they host the Denver Broncos, who are 4-2 on the year.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, you'll find my favorite prop bets. Let's dive into them.

Broncos vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Bo Nix OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+115)

Michael Wilson OVER 4.5 Receptions (-115)

Jaylen Waddle Anytime Touchdown (+200)

Bo Nix OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+115)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why Bo Nix to throw for 2+ touchdowns is my favorite prop of Week 7:

I understand the Bo Nix narrative heading into this week, but we have to cut him a little bit of slack. He has had to face a murderers' row of defenses this season, including the Chiefs, Jaguars, Rams, 49ers, and Seahawks. He now gets to face by far the easiest defense he's faced this season.

The Cardinals rank 30th in opponent dropback EPA, 25th in opponent dropback success rate, and they've allowed 16 passing touchdowns, the most in the NFL. At plus-money, I'll jump all over him to throw for at least two scores on Sunday.

Michael Wilson OVER 4.5 Receptions (-115)

Michael Wilson has been having an underrated season thus far. Not only is he already averaging over five receptions per game, but now with Marvin Harrison Jr. in Houston, he should get even more looks as the team's primary target at wide receiver.

If the Broncos take an early lead, the Cardinals will have to go to the air even more, giving Wilson plenty of opportunities to haul in 5+ receptions.

Jaylen Waddle Anytime Touchdown (+200)

Jaylen Waddle has nine more receptions than any other wide receiver on the Denver Broncos, and now he gets to face a Cardinals' defense that's in the bottom 10 in virtually every single pass defense metric. That could lead to big things for Waddle, who is due for another touchdown after having scored just one through his first six games as a Bronco. He's a great bet to score on Sunday at 2-1 odds.

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