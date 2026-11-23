Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos have won six games in a row and are in first place in the AFC West – for now – heading into their Black Friday matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Denver faced a really tough schedule to open the season, yet it won most of those games and has breezed past Arizona, Carolina and Las Vegas in recent weeks. The Broncos are attempting to hold off Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for the top spot in the division.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers are in a tough spot in the AFC North after losses to Cincinnati (Week 10) and Philadelphia (Week 11). The Steelers are now 6-4 in the 2026 season and are behind both the Bengals and Cleveland Browns in their division. A loss to Denver could put the Steelers’ playoff chances in jeopardy with the Houston Texans, New England Patriots and others lurking for the No. 7 spot in the AFC.

Oddsmakers have set Denver as a road favorite in this matchup, and the odds have actually moved in the Broncos’ favor since opening with Denver as a 2.5-point favorite .

So, who has the edge on Friday?

Here’s a look at the opening odds and an early lean for this AFC battle in Week 12.

Broncos vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Broncos -3 (-104)

Steelers +3 (-115)

Moneyline

Broncos: -156

Steelers: +132

Total

38.5 (Over -104/Under -115)

This game has one of the lower totals of the week, and for good reason.

Both the Broncos and Steelers have struggled a bit on offense, ranking 15th (Denver) and 21st (Pittsburgh) in EPA/Play while both teams are in the bottom half of the league in success rate. The Denver offense has more success in recent weeks with the schedule easing up, but the Steelers have a top-12 defense in EPA/Play this season.

Both Rodgers and Nix have relied on a lot of the short passing game to succeed this season, and it seems that oddsmakers aren’t totally buying the Broncos after their 8-2 start.

Denver has won 16 straight one-possession games, so if you’re expecting a close matchup on Friday, it makes a lot of sense to lay the field goal with Denver.

Pittsburgh is now on a two-game losing streak after bad losses to Cincinnati (a blowout) and Philly (an upset), and it is in danger of falling out of the AFC playoff race if it doesn’t right the ship in the next few weeks.

All week long, the SI Betting team will have game picks, props and more for this Black Friday matchup. My early lean is with Denver, though the defense (14th in EPA/Play) has shown a little weakness over the last two games against Carolina and Las Vegas.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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