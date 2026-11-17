New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is expected to miss time with an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions in Munich with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting on Monday that he could miss the rest of the regular season.

The Patriots are concerned that QB Drake Maye fractured his ankle, per sources. Maye remained in Germany to undergo additional testing to determine whether he needs surgery. Either way, he is out indefinitely, if not for the season. pic.twitter.com/54Znb8Xwug — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2026

That has caused a massive shift in the futures market, especially when it comes to the playoff odds in the AFC. The Patriots (5-5) are now the No. 8 seed in the conference, and they are no longer favored to make the playoffs even though they made the Super Bowl last season. With Tommy DeVito in line to start with Maye out, it’s pretty clear that the Patriots are facing an uphill battle to finish with a top-seven seed in the AFC.

As a result, Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns are odds-on favorites to make the postseason (-130) for the first time in the 2026 season. Cleveland pulled off yet another come-from-behind win in Week 10 against the Houston Texans, improving to 6-4 this season. Houston (+180 to make the playoffs) has the next-best odds to make the playoffs in the AFC, yet the Browns hold the head-to-head tiebreaker between the teams.

AFC Playoff Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Buffalo Bills: N/A

Jacksonville Jaguars: -20000

Kansas City Chiefs: -12500

Cincinnati Bengals: -9000

Denver Broncos: -8000

Pittsburgh Steelers: -290

Cleveland Browns: -130

Houston Texans: +180

New England Patriots: +280

Baltimore Ravens: +520

Las Vegas Raiders: +820

Indianapolis Colts: +2600

New York Jets: +9800

Los Angeles Chargers: +12500

Tennessee Titans: +15000

Miami Dolphins: +15000

Week 10 saw the Patriots, Texans, Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders all lose, setting a pretty clear top-seven group in the playoff market. Maye’s injury has also vaulted the Bills to the clear favorite to win the AFC East, and oddsmakers have even taken their playoff odds off the board.

If Maye does end up returning this season, there is a slight chance New England makes the playoffs if the Browns falter. The schedule is tough for the Patriots after their Week 11 bye, but they do have a few winnable games, especially against AFC East teams like Miami and the New York Jets:

Week 12: @ Los Angeles Chargers

Week 13: vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 14: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 15: @ Kansas City Chiefs

Week 16: @ New York Jets

Week 17: vs. Denver Broncos

Week 18: vs. Miami Dolphins

New England dropped from +4000 to +10000 to win the Super Bowl with Maye injured, another sign that oddsmakers believe the Browns are in the driver’s seat to make the postseason.

Watson has played well enough for Cleveland to be confident that it can compete the rest of the way, as he’s led six fourth-quarter comeback wins. The Browns are 10th in EPA/Play on defense, which has helped keep them in games even if they fall behind. Cleveland erased a 17-0 deficit against Houston in the team’s Week 10 win.

At this point, the Browns control their destiny in this market, especially if New England takes a step back over the next few weeks. Houston, on the other hand, has shown it can’t be trusted even against some of the worst teams in the league. It is favored by 12.5 points against Indianapolis in Week 11, but there’s a real chance the Texans need to win seven of eight games – or more – to finish ahead of the Browns in the 2026 season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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