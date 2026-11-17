Browns Emerge as Biggest Winners in NFL Playoff Odds After Drake Maye Injury Tanks Patriots in Futures Market
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New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is expected to miss time with an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions in Munich with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting on Monday that he could miss the rest of the regular season.
That has caused a massive shift in the futures market, especially when it comes to the playoff odds in the AFC. The Patriots (5-5) are now the No. 8 seed in the conference, and they are no longer favored to make the playoffs even though they made the Super Bowl last season. With Tommy DeVito in line to start with Maye out, it’s pretty clear that the Patriots are facing an uphill battle to finish with a top-seven seed in the AFC.
As a result, Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns are odds-on favorites to make the postseason (-130) for the first time in the 2026 season. Cleveland pulled off yet another come-from-behind win in Week 10 against the Houston Texans, improving to 6-4 this season. Houston (+180 to make the playoffs) has the next-best odds to make the playoffs in the AFC, yet the Browns hold the head-to-head tiebreaker between the teams.
AFC Playoff Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Buffalo Bills: N/A
- Jacksonville Jaguars: -20000
- Kansas City Chiefs: -12500
- Cincinnati Bengals: -9000
- Denver Broncos: -8000
- Pittsburgh Steelers: -290
- Cleveland Browns: -130
- Houston Texans: +180
- New England Patriots: +280
- Baltimore Ravens: +520
- Las Vegas Raiders: +820
- Indianapolis Colts: +2600
- New York Jets: +9800
- Los Angeles Chargers: +12500
- Tennessee Titans: +15000
- Miami Dolphins: +15000
Week 10 saw the Patriots, Texans, Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders all lose, setting a pretty clear top-seven group in the playoff market. Maye’s injury has also vaulted the Bills to the clear favorite to win the AFC East, and oddsmakers have even taken their playoff odds off the board.
If Maye does end up returning this season, there is a slight chance New England makes the playoffs if the Browns falter. The schedule is tough for the Patriots after their Week 11 bye, but they do have a few winnable games, especially against AFC East teams like Miami and the New York Jets:
- Week 12: @ Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 13: vs. Buffalo Bills
- Week 14: vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Week 15: @ Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 16: @ New York Jets
- Week 17: vs. Denver Broncos
- Week 18: vs. Miami Dolphins
New England dropped from +4000 to +10000 to win the Super Bowl with Maye injured, another sign that oddsmakers believe the Browns are in the driver’s seat to make the postseason.
Watson has played well enough for Cleveland to be confident that it can compete the rest of the way, as he’s led six fourth-quarter comeback wins. The Browns are 10th in EPA/Play on defense, which has helped keep them in games even if they fall behind. Cleveland erased a 17-0 deficit against Houston in the team’s Week 10 win.
At this point, the Browns control their destiny in this market, especially if New England takes a step back over the next few weeks. Houston, on the other hand, has shown it can’t be trusted even against some of the worst teams in the league. It is favored by 12.5 points against Indianapolis in Week 11, but there’s a real chance the Texans need to win seven of eight games – or more – to finish ahead of the Browns in the 2026 season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2