Browns vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 2 (How to Bet Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence)
The Cleveland Browns’ offense struggled mightily in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, and now it’ll go on the road against a Jacksonville Jaguars team that simply blew its Week 1 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.
The Jags led 17-7 against Miami, but a goal-line fumble from Travis Etienne changed the game in the second half. Miami ended up scoring 13 unanswered points to win the game.
With neither of these offenses impressing in Week 1, how should we bet on them in the prop market?
I’m eyeing props for both quarterbacks on Sunday, as we didn’t see enough from any of the playmakers to truly justify a wager on them early on in this season. A lot of new faces are in Jacksonville especially, so I’d rather take a week to see how this offense operates at home.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Browns vs. Jaguars
- Trevor Lawrence UNDER 225.5 Passing Yards (-115)
- Deshaun Watson OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-135)
Trevor Lawrence UNDER 225.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Trevor Lawrence attempted just 21 passes in Week 1, throwing for just 162 yards on 12 completions.
Jacksonville’s quarterback failed to clear this line in six of his games in 2023, and I’m worried about his performance against the Browns last season. Lawrence attempted 50 (!!) passes in that game, yet he threw for just 257 yards.
If the volume isn’t there for the former No. 1 overall pick – and it wasn't in Week 1 – is this number even possible?
As Lawrence attempts to navigate a new receiving corps with Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr., I’ll take the UNDER for his passing yards against a stout Cleveland defense.
Deshaun Watson OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-135)
There’s no way to sugarcoat it, Deshaun Watson looked awful in Week 1 against Dallas.
He threw two interceptions, completed just 53.3 percent of his passes and averaged 3.8 yards per attempt.
Since the start of the 2023 season (seven games), Watson has thrown six total picks, including at least one in five games.
Jacksonville didn’t allow much – outside of an 80-yard Tyreek Hill touchdown – to the Dolphins in the passing game, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see it pick off Watson on Sunday.
