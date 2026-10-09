Browns vs. Jets Score Prediction for NFL Week 5 (Can New York End Losing Streak?)

The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets are going in opposite directions heading into their Week 5 matchup on Sunday afternoon.

After falling 34-10 in Jacksonville to open the season, the Browns have rattled off three straight upset wins.

On the flip side, the Jets have lost three in a row after a 23-10 road victory over the Titans in Week 1. They did at least cover the spread in their lone home game, losing 20-17 as +3.5 underdogs to Green Bay.

New York also beat the Browns 27-20 last November.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 5 matchup with a final score prediction.

Browns vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Browns +2.5 (-112)

Jets -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Browns: +110

Jets: -130

Total

39.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Line Movement: The spread has by a full point since the odds opened for this game, with the Jets moving from -1.5 to -2.5. It’s not really an important point, but it could make things interesting in the event of a safety or missed extra point. The total is still at 39.5, with the over favored at bit after opening at -110.

Browns vs. Jets Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

I think the line is set right for this game. Very little separates these two teams, and they rank next to each other in almost every metric you can find. That's why the Jets deserve to be around 1.5-point favorites when you consider their home-field advantage.

With little to no value on the spread, I'm going to look to the total and bet the OVER. A total in the 30s belongs to games between teams that have bad offenses and great defenses. That's not the case here. Both teams are average to below-average on both sides of the ball, so with it being such a low total, I'll take a chance on the OVER.

Pick: OVER 39.5 (-115) via DraftKings

Yeah, it’s really tough to get a read on this game. The Jets have to turn things around at some point, right? And the Browns certainly can’t keep this up for too long.

I’d back the Jets at home, though. Cleveland’s lone road win came in a game that Tampa Bay likely would’ve come back to tie had the field not been underwater.

Final Score Prediction: Jets 24, Browns 20

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