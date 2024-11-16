Browns vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 11
While the Browns and Saints are likely out of the postseason picture, both teams have been playing in thrilling, high scoring affairs of late, which makes it a great player prop game.
With Jameis Winston in at quarterback, the Browns have become much more dynamic, making for better player prop opportunities while Alvin Kamara continues to be underpriced on the Saints side.
Find out how to bet player props for this Week 11 matchup.
Jameis Winston OVER 239.5 Passing Yads
Jameis Winston OVER 239.5 Passing Yads
Since stepping in for Deshaun Watson, Winston has injected life into this Browns passing attack.
He passed for 334 yards against the Ravens while passing for 235 against the Chargers. With a week to prepare, and an advantageous matchup against a bottom five Saints pass defense in terms of EPA/Dropback, I’m happy to go over on Winston's passing yards.
Cleveland is letting him chuck it around the field, he has at least 41 pass attempts in both of his starts, and in a dome with pristine conditions, this should be another pass-happy affair.
Alvin Kamara OVER 38.5 Receiving Yards
The Browns blitz a ton, but are vulnerable in the passing game, ranking 19th in EPA/Dropback.
With one of the best receiving running backs in the league in Kamara flanking Derek Carr out of the backfield, I believe we will see a ton of targets go his way.
This isn’t a number out of reach for the Saints running back, who has cleared this number in seven of 10 games this season. He has at least five targets and a double digit reception in all but two games this season, so the volume should be there, and I expect a ton of success as well.
Nick Chubb Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-110)
Chubb has played in three games since returning from last season’s injury, getting double digit carries in each and finding the end zone in one game. This is clearly Chubb’s job and he is getting featured role touches, even if the Browns skew towards a pass-heavy game plan.
When the Browns get around the goal line, Chubb will get his fair share of chances to find the end zone, and the Saints defense is far from a lockdown unit, ranking 17th in EPA/Play this season and 31st in EPA/Rush.
At near coin-flip odds, I’ll take Chubb to find the end zone.
