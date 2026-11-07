Browns vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9

The Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints are both coming off losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Saints lost to them in France in Week 7 before going on a bye in Week 8, and while they were off, the Browns lost to Pittsburgh 27-6.

The two teams will now face each other in an interconference showdown. You can find my best bet for the game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, you'll find my favorite prop bets. Let's dive into them.

Browns vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Quinshon Judkins OVER 66.5 Rush Yards (-114)

Chris Olave 7+ Receptions (+140)

Tyler Shough Anytime Touchdown (+330)

Quinshon Judkins OVER 66.5 Rush Yards (-114)

With Shedeur Sanders at quarterback, I expect them to lean on the run game to ease him into live action. Not only that, but it'd be a smart strategy to do so against the Saints. New Orleans has the worst run defense in the NFL, ranking last in the league in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate. If the Browns can't get their run game going against this defense, they won't be able to get it going against anyone.

Chris Olave 7+ Receptions (+140)

Despite already having his BYE week, Chris Olave has the sixth-most receptions in the NFL this season with 49. He's also eighth in targets with 71 balls thrown his way. With him being fresh off the BYE, I expect the Saints to once again target him in this game early and often.

He has 16 more receptions than any other player on the season and almost twice as many yards as Devaughn Vele in second.

Tyler Shough Anytime Touchdown (+330)

The Browns' defense is good enough that they might force Tyler Shough to run with the ball when he doesn't see anything open downfield. He hasn't been afraid to take off with his legs in the red zone, and he already has two rushing touchdowns this season; he had three in nine starts in 2025. He's a great bet to score at +330.

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