Browns vs. Steelers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to face each other for the second time this season. The Browns beat the Steelers on October 1, and now, exactly one month later, they'll play in a rematch in Pittsburgh.

Both teams are sitting at 5-2, which means the winner of the game will be in first possession of first place in the AFC North on Sunday night.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, you'll find my favorite player props.

Browns vs. Steelers Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Quinshon Judkins UNDER 44.5 Rushing Yards (-109)

DK Metcalf 5+ Receptions (-107)

KC Concepcion Anytime Touchdown (+320)

Quinshon Judkins UNDER 44.5 Rushing Yards (-109)

The Steelers have done a great job of defending the run this season. They rank ninth in opponent rush EPA and fifth in opponent rush success rate. They've also allowed just 3.7 yards per carry, which is the sixth-best mark in football. In the first meeting between these two teams, Judkins averaged a measly 3.1 yards per rush. With all of that in mind, I'll bet the UNDER on his rushing yards total.

DK Metcalf 5+ Receptions (-107)

DK Metcalf has only hauled in 32 receptions this season, but he continues to be targeted at a high rate. He is tied for 11th in the NFL in targets, with 58 balls thrown his way. He now gets to face a Browns defense that he had his best performance of the season against just a few short weeks ago when he hauled in five receptions for 115 yards. Let's bet on him to haul in five receptions again on Sunday.

KC Concepcion Anytime Touchdown (+320)

It's about time for KC Concepcion to score his first NFL touchdown. He has five more receptions than any other pass catcher on the Browns, and he's second in receiving yards with 315. He's going to find the end zone sooner rather than later, so with his odds set at north of 3-1 on Sunday, I'm willing to bet now is the time for him to finally score.

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