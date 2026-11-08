Buccaneers vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 9 (Bet on Bucky Irving)

Sunday's action in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season closes out in Chicago as Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield.

The Bears are on a three-game winning streak and in position to win the NFC North this season, trailing only the Minnesota Vikings heading into Week 9.

Chicago has not lost a game that Williams has started and finished this season, and he's been an awesome upgrade to their offense, which is one of the most exciting ones to bet on in the prop market in 2026.

However, things won't be easy against the Bucs, who have won two games in a row and are the No. 1 defense in the league in EPA/Play after a dominant showing against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8.

Baker Mayfield is back, but hasn't had to attempt a lot of passes, meaning the Bucs have relied on their running game to get themselves to 3-5. Does that continue against a Bears defense that upgraded with the Jeffery Simmons trade prior to Week 8?

It's certainly possible, and there's plenty of ways to bet on both of these offenses in the prop market. I've decided to narrow things down to just three picks for this prime-time matchup, including a selection for Bucs running back Bucky Irving.

Here's a breakdown of each of the player props to bet for Buccaneers versus Bears on Sunday night in Week 9.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Buccaneers vs. Bears

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Caleb Williams OVER 245.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Baker Mayfield UNDER 29.5 Pass Attempts (-108)

Bucky Irving OVER 15.5 Rush Attempts (-115)

Caleb Williams OVER 245.5 Passing Yards (-113)

This season, Williams has thrown for 247 or more yards in every game that he’s completed, clearing the 300-yard mark in two of his three games since returning from a hamstring injury.

Tampa Bay is the No. 2 defense in the league in EPA/Pass – partially due to the dominance of the Falcons in Week 8 – but I believe Williams is matchup-proof in this Ben Johnson offense.

Last week, Williams threw for 247 yards, completing 70.6 percent of his passes against a Seattle defense that is No. 3 in EPA/Pass and No. 1 in the league in yards per play this season.

Williams has elite command of this Chicago attack, and he’s attempted 33 or more passes in every game he’s played in since returning from his hamstring injury. This line is too low for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Baker Mayfield UNDER 29.5 Pass Attempts (-108)

Each week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his favorite player props in his Player Prop Countdown , and he’s taking this play for Mayfield against Chicago:

Baker Mayfield has thrown the ball a combined 14 times the past two games. Is that because of weather, or a lack of need for throwing the ball, or could it possibly be due to Mayfield's injured hand not quite being healthy yet? We don't know the answer for that for sure, but I wouldn't be surprised if they once again lean on their run game and don't ask Mayfield to do too much. His passing attempts number is too high in this game.

Bucky Irving OVER 15.5 Rush Attempts (-115)

Bucs running back Bucky Irving has 16 or more carries in six of his eight games this season, and he’s picked up at least 15 carries in every game other than Week 1.

Irving has been on a tear as of late, rushing for over 100 yards in three of his last four games, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt during that stretch. With Mayfield coming back from a thumb injury, the Bucs have made a real effort to stay with the ground game, giving Irving 24 and 27 carries in his last two games.

The former fourth-round pick has played 62.7 percent of the Bucs’ offensive snaps this season, and he’s the clear No. 1 option on the ground.

Chicago is just 18th in EPA/Rush this season and allowing 4.4 yards per carry. The Bucs would be wise to ride Irving once again in Week 9.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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