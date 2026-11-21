The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off their BYE and are hoping to make a run for the top spot in the NFC South. At 3-6, they're just one game back from the Carolina Panthers.

Unfortunately for them, they have a tough matchup ahead of them in Week 11 when they take on the 7-2 Detroit Lions.

The Lions have a laundry list of injuries, with Aiden Hutchinson being the latest name on it, but they continue to find ways to win games.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, you'll find three of my favorite player props for this NFC showdown.

Buccaneers vs. Lions Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jared Goff UNDER 249.5 Pass Yards (-112)

Cade Otton OVER 3.5 Receptions (+111)

Isaac TeSlaa Anytime Touchdown (+475)

Jared Goff UNDER 249.5 Pass Yards (-112)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why I bet Jared Goff to go UNDER his passing yards as my No. 4-ranked prop for Week 11:

Jared Goff and the Lions' offense have a tough test ahead of them when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have quietly had one of the best defenses in the league this season. The Bucs rank second in opponent dropback EPA and have allowed just 6.3 yards per pass attempt. Because of that, I expect this game to be a defensive battle and for Goff to be limited through the air.

Cade Otton OVER 3.5 Receptions (+111)

No team has been worse at defending tight ends this season than the Detroit Lions, and it's not even close. The Lions have allowed 732 receiving yards and 67 receptions to opposing tight ends. That's 47 more receiving yards and two more receptions than any other NFL defense has allowed to tight ends. That could lead to a big game for the Buccaneers' tight end, Cade Otton. I love this bet at plus-money.

Isaac TeSlaa Anytime Touchdown (+475)

The Lions have one of their toughest matchups they'll have this season when it comes to the Buccaneers' defense. With that being the case, the Lions may have to get creative with their plays, especially in the red zone. With that in mind, I expect their No. 3 receiver, Isaac TeSlaa, to get involved in the passing game. He already has one touchdown this season, so let's bet on him at almost 5-1 odds to score a second.

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