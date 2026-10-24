Buccaneers vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers are set to face each other in a pivotal NFC South showdown in Week 7. If the Buccaneers win, they'll get back in the mix in the division, whereas if the Panthers win, they'll have a stranglehold on the division as we approach the middle part of the regular season.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Bryce Young UNDER 256.5 Pass Yards (-115)

Bucky Irving OVER 65.5 Rush Yards (-115)

Darren Waller Anytime Touchdown (+300)

Bryce Young UNDER 256.5 Pass Yards (-115)

In the Week 7 edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why I'm fading Bryce Young on Sunday:

Bryce Young has taken a massive leap forward this season. He went from averaging never averaging more than 188 passing yards per game in his career, to all of a sudden averaging 309.8 passing yards per game this season. He has all of a sudden become an elite quarterback, or has his production been an anomaly due to playing bad defenses, and will he come back down to earth? I'm willing to bet on the latter being the case.

He now has to face a defense that's seventh in opponent dropback EPA while allowing just 6.3 yards per pass attempt. I'm going to fade him on Sunday.

Bucky Irving OVER 65.5 Rush Yards (-115)

No team has allowed more yards per carry this season than the Carolina Panthers, who have given up 5.1 yards per rush. That could lead to a big performance by the Buccaneers' running back, Bucky Irving, who has gone over 60 yards in three separate games this season, including a 165-yard performance against the Cowboys in Week 5.

With Baker Mayfield returning from injury, it may be smart for Tampa Bay to lean on its run game throughout Sunday's contest.

Darren Waller Anytime Touchdown (+300)

Darren Waller has already hauled in two touchdowns for the Panthers this season, and he's third on the team in both targets (21) and receiving yards (148). Despite his strong start to the season, he's still listed at +300 to find the end zone on Sunday, so let's take a chance on betting on him to score a third touchdown.

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