Giannis Antetokounmpo will play his first game against his former team on Wednesday night, as the red-hot Miami Heat host the struggling Milwaukee Bucks.

Miami got off to a slow start this season, losing its first four games, but the Heat have rallied since, winning five games in a row, including an impressive win at home over Houston on Monday.

Antetokounmpo has played at an MVP level, and Klay Thompson has turned back the clock shooting the ball from beyond the arc.

The Heat did have a scare on Monday, as Bam Adebayo exited the game early with a hip injury. However, he’s expected to suit up on Wednesday night, as he’s listed as probable.

The Bucks (1-13) have been one of the worst teams in the league this season, dropping 10 games in a row while posting the worst net rating in the NBA. Tyler Herro and Co. aren’t contending for a playoff spot any time soon, and it’s likely the Bucks will move on from some players at the trade deadline.

With the Bucks set as massive underdogs on Wednesday, here’s a look at how to bet on this game, including a player prop selection and a game pick.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bucks +11.5 (-103)

Heat -11.5 (-117)

Moneyline

Bucks: +505

Heat: -700

Total

236.5 (Over -113/Under -107)

Bucks vs. Heat How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Kaseya Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Bucks record: 1-13

Heat record: 8-6

Bucks vs. Heat Injury Reports

Bucks Injury Report

Ousmane Dieng – out

Kam Jones – out

Cormac Ryan – out

Pete Nance – out

Bogoljub Markovic – out

Heat Injury Report

Bam Adebayo – probable

Myron Gardner – questionable

Vladislav Goldin – out

Klay Thompson – available

Pelle Larsson – available

Nikola Jovic – probable

Bucks vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bet

Heat Best NBA Prop Bet

Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-128)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Antetokounmpo is a great prop target against his former team:

This season, Antetokounmpo is off to a monster start on the boards, averaging 12.5 rebounds on 19.1 rebound chances per game. He's cleared 11.5 boards in 10 of Miami's 14 games.

The Bucks are a very favorable matchup for Giannis, as they moved on from two of their best rebounders -- Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis -- in the trade with the Heat. So far in the 2026-27 campaign, the Bucks are dead last in opponent rebounds per game and 27th in rebound percentage.

So, this is a great matchup for Antetokounmpo to come right around his season average on the glass. There is some concern that a Heat blowout would lead to fewer minutes for the two-time MVP, but he's playing just 32.2 minutes per game this season and pulled down 13 boards in less than 29 minutes against Houston on Monday.

Bucks vs. Heat Prediction and Pick

I’m not going to overthink this matchup, especially since it’s in Miami and there won’t be nearly as sentimental value for Antetokounmpo.

The Heat are red hot right now, blowing out Houston in their last matchup to win a fifth game in a row. The Heat are still in the bottom 10 in the NBA in defensive rating, but they have the No. 8 offense.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are last in the league in net rating (minus-13.6), 29th in offense and 28th in defense. This team doesn’t have nearly enough talent to compete with the best squads in the league, which is why it has lost 10 games in a row.

The Bucks aren’t covering the spread at a high rate either, going 6-8 ATS overall. I’ll gladly lay the points on Wednesday with Miami looking like a playoff team in the East.

Pick: Heat -11.5 (-117 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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