Bucks vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League

The NBA Summer League may not be about winning, but the Milwaukee Bucks are still looking for their first victory after losing their first three games. The Charlotte Hornets haven’t been much better, losing their last two after opening with a win against the Magic.

The Bucks have been narrowing their margin of defeat at least, falling by 33, 10, and 7 in their three games.

Charlotte has gone the other way, following up their 86-74 win with losses by 4 and 8 points.

As always, tread lightly when betting NBA Summer League games. These teams are focusing more on development than winning, but one of these teams has to get going in the right direction tonight.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, and my prediction for this NBA Summer League matchup.

Bucks vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bucks +5.5 (-110)

Hornets -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bucks +190

Hornets -230

Total

178.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Bucks vs. Hornets How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 15

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Cox Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Bucks record: 0-3

Hornets record: 1-2

Bucks vs. Hornets Injury Reports

Bucks Injury Report

Not yet submitted

Hornets Injury Report

Not yet submitted

Bucks vs. Hornets Key Player to Watch

Brayden Burries, Guard, Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks selected Brayden Burries with the 10th overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft.

The Arizona Wildcats product has led the Bucks in scoring in all three games thus far with 18, 26, and 23 points. He also led Milwaukee with eight rebounds and six assists last time out.

The Bucks are looking for a fresh start after trading Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami, and they hope Burries can be a key part of their future.

Bucks vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick

The Bucks have yet to lose by fewer than seven points in three games, but the Hornets have also struggled in their last two contests.

I could see Milwaukee finally getting a win under its belt tonight in Las Vegas, and they should at least be able to keep it a close game against Charlotte.

Pick: Bucks +5.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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