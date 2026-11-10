Bucks vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 10

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks got off to a slow start in the 2026-27 season, losing their first three games, but the defending champs have been rolling since, getting back over .500 with a win over Cleveland on Saturday night.

Now, the 5-4 Knicks are at home against a one-win Milwaukee Bucks team that is projected to be one of the worst in the NBA. The Bucks traded away Giannis Antetokounmpo in the offseason, and they’ve been hovering around the bottom five in the league in net rating this season.

Milwaukee’s only win came against an Indiana Pacers team that is off to a slow start, and the Bucks are major underdogs on the road against the Knicks.

After posting the best home against the spread record in the NBA last season, New York is just 2-3 against the number at Madison Square Garden and 3-6 against the spread overall. Can it take care of business in a very winnable game against the Bucks?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this Eastern Conference matchup to kick off Tuesday’s NBA action.

Bucks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bucks +15.5 (-109)

Knicks -15.5 (-111)

Moneyline

Bucks: +670

Knicks: -1040

Total

220.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Bucks vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): MSG, My24 Milwaukee, Bucks App, NBA League Pass

Bucks record: 1-9

Knicks record: 5-4

Bucks vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Bucks Injury Report

Tyler Herro – questionable

Knicks Injury Report

Josh Hart – questionable

Bucks vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (+114)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Brunson is a great prop target against Milwaukee:

Finals MVP Jalen Brunson is starting to heat up for the New York Knicks, shooting 43.8 percent from beyond the arc in his last five games, making at least three shots from deep in all of them.

Yet, he’s set at plus money to hit that line on Tuesday night against a struggling Milwaukee Bucks team that has not defended the 3-ball well in the 2026-27 season. The Bucks are 18th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage and 26th in opponent 3s made per game.

Brunson is taking over nine shots from deep per game during this five-game stretch and is averaging 7.6 3-point attempts per night for the season, shooting 36.8 percent overall.

Last season, the All-NBA guard averaged 2.6 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.9 percent from beyond the arc. So, he’s right around his usual performance, and now gets a crack at a Bucks team that he’s torched in recent seasons.

As a Knick, Brunson is averaging 32.2 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 13 games against Milwaukee.

Bucks vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

This game could get ugly for a Bucks team that is just 3-7 against the spread this season and now potentially down its best scorer in Herro.

The Bucks only have three losses by more than 15.5 points this season, yet they’ve posted a net rating of minus-13.1 (29th in the NBA) and are on a six-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Knicks have started to find their footing, winning five of six games and dominating Cleveland and Chicago last week. There’s also some sneaky net rating numbers that show the Knicks are off to a stronger start with Landry Shamet in Hart’s place in the starting lineup.

Hart could return on Tuesday, but it’s certainly something for Mike Brown to use more often, even if that lineup doesn’t start.

New York has gotten off to a slow start against the spread, but it was dominant at home in the 2025-26 season. I think it can cover in this game, especially if Herro ends up sitting. Despite three losses to open the season, the Knicks are now 10th in the NBA in net rating.

Pick: Knicks -15.5 (-111 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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