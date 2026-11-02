Bucks vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 2

It’s a new era for the Milwaukee Bucks, as they traded away Giannis Antetokounmpo in the offseason, and they’re off to a rough 1-5 start this season.

Milwaukee’s only win came over the Indiana Pacers, and they'll hit the road on Monday to face a Minnesota Timberwolves team that is short-handed early on in the season.

Anthony Edwards (knee) is out for multiple months for the Wolves, and that has put the team in a tough spot in the Western Conference. The Wolves are hoping to be title contenders after dealing for LaMelo Ball in the offseason. With some teams in the West overachieving to open the campaign, Minnesota is not guaranteed to land in a top-six spot in the conference.

Jaden McDaniels has stepped up in a big way for the Wolves since Edwards went down, and they remain favored at home against a Milwaukee team that is expected to be one of the worst teams in the league.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Monday night’s interconference battle.

Bucks vs. Timberwolves, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bucks +11.5 (-109)

Timberwolves -11.5 (-111)

Moneyline

Bucks: +378

Timberwolves: -493

Total

234.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Bucks vs. Timberwolves How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 2

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): DAZN, My24 Milwaukee, Bucks App, NBA League Pass

Bucks record: 1-5

Timberwolves record: 4-3

Bucks vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports

Bucks Injury Report

None to report

Timberwolves Injury Report

Donte DiVincenzo – out

Anthony Edwards – out

Bucks vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Jaden McDaniels OVER 17.5 Points (-119)

In today’s best NBA props column for SI Betting , I shared why I like McDaniels to continue his growth as a scorer with Edwards out:

Minnesota Timberwolves wing Jaden McDaniels has been thrust into a bigger role with Anthony Edwards sidelined due to a knee injury, and he’s responded in a big way.

McDaniels is averaging 20.3 points per game since Edwards went down, shooting 52.0 percent from the field on 16.7 shots per game.

The Timberwolves are going to have to rely more and more on McDaniels and LaMelo Ball in the coming weeks, and I love this line for the veteran wing against a Milwaukee team that is just 27th in the NBA in defensive rating.

Through seven games, McDaniels is averaging 17.3 points per game while shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3.

Bucks vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

The Bucks are the healthier team entering this matchup, but that may not matter – even with the Timberwolves without Edwards.

Milwaukee has just one win this season and has covered the spread in just two games, ranking 28th in the league in net rating and 27th in defensive rating.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have dominated on defense even with Edwards out, ranking third in the NBA in net rating thanks to their No. 4 defense.

The loss of Edwards is huge – I don’t want to speed past that – but the Bucks have four losses by double digits, including a 25-point loss to Cleveland and 32-point loss to Houston.

I’ll lay the points with the Wolves at home on Monday night.

Pick: Timberwolves -11.5 (-111 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .