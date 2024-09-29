Is Bucky Irving Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Buccaneers)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running backs Bucky Irving and Rachaad White (both listed as questionable) are expected to play in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
The Buccaneers have moved to just 1.5-point underdogs in this game with DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown out for Philly, making this game one of the more intriguing ones on the slate on Sunday.
Irving, who has “earned” more snaps going forward according to head coach Todd Bowles, could be a sneaky target in the prop market on Sunday.
Here’s a breakdown of how oddsmakers expect him to fare against Philly.
Bucky Irving Prop Bets for Eagles vs. Buccaneers in NFL Week 4
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rush Attempts: 8.5 (Over -135/Under +105)
- Rush Yards: 37.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 11.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +160
Irving has been by far the better runner between him and White this season. White is averaging just 2.13 yards per carry across three games while Irving is averaging 6.2.
Last week, Irving carried the ball nine times for 70 yards against the Denver Broncos, reeling in three catches for 14 yards as well.
This season, Irving has received nine, seven and nine carries, registering 62, 22 and 70 yards in those games.
If Bowles is serious about giving him more snaps – and presumably more touches – Irving is a great bet to go OVER both his rushing attempts and rushing yards props.
The Eagles have really struggled against the run this season, allowing 5.2 yards per carry – second worst in the NFL – and 404 total rushing yards in three games.
Irving has already shown he can easily clear 37.5 rushing yards on just nine carries, so if he pushes into the double digits on Sunday, I expect him to fly past this number.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.