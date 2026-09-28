Buffalo Bills Overtake Los Angeles Rams as Favorite in Latest Super Bowl Odds for 2026 Season

There is a new favorite to win the Super Bowl, and it only took three weeks!

The Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen have taken the top spot in the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, jumping the Los Angeles Rams (+700), who are now in second. The Rams entered the season as the clear favorite to win the Super Bowl, but they have dropped two of their first three games (to San Francisco and Denver) and are two games back in the NFC West.

Plus, Puka Nacua (hip, groin) and Myles Garrett (knee) are both injured, with Garrett expected to miss six weeks.

In Week 3, Los Angeles looked the part of a Super Bowl favorite for 30 minutes, leading the Denver Broncos 16-0 at halfime. They ended up blowing that lead and lost on the road to drop to 1-2 this season. With Seattle (2-1) getting Sam Darnold back and the San Francisco 49ers off to a 3-0 start, the Rams are looking more and more like a wild card team in the NFC, which would undoubtedly hurt their Super Bowl chances.

Meanwhile, the Bills have wins over Houston, Detroit and the Los Angeles Chargers to start 3-0, and they are in the driver's seat to win the AFC East. Buffalo has a two-game lead in the division, and the New England Patriots (their Week 4 opponent) are off to a terrible start with Drake Maye struggling.

FanDuel has three teams at shorter than 10/1 to win the Super Bowl (Buffalo, the Rams and Baltimore) while 11 teams are set at +2000 or shorter. These odds could still change with the Philadelphia Eagles looking to move to 3-0 this season against the Caleb Williams-less Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Buffalo certainly could fall out of the top spot at some point this season, but Allen and Co. appear to be in the driver's seat when it comes to the No. 1 seed in the AFC. As for the Rams, they have work to do if they want to prove that their preseason projection as the Super Bowl favorite was the right call.

2026 Super Bowl Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Buffalo Bills: +650

Los Angeles Rams: +700

Baltimore Ravens: +950

Seattle Seahawks: +1000

San Francisco 49ers: +1000

Kansas City Chiefs: +1200

Philadelphia Eagles: +1300

Cincinnati Bengals: +1800

Detroit Lions: +1900

Jacksonville Jaguars: +1900

Denver Broncos: +2000

Minnesota Vikings: +2200

Dallas Cowboys: +2700

Houston Texans: +3000

New England Patriots: +3300

Chicago Bears: +3300

Green Bay Packers: +5500

Indianapolis Colts: +6000

New Orleans Saints: +6500

Los Angeles Chargers: +7500

Washington Commanders: +8000

Las Vegas Raiders: +8000

Atlanta Falcons: +10000

Carolina Panthers: +10000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +10000

Pittsburgh Steelers: +10000

New York Giants: +10000

New York Jets: +22500

Cleveland Browns: +30000

Arizona Cardinals: +30000

Tennessee Titans: +75000

Miami Dolphins: +100000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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