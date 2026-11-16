Bulls vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 16
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The Cleveland Cavaliers picked up an impressive win over Dallas on Saturday, as all five starters were ruled out and yet the Cavs still picked up a 10-point win.
Now, the Cavs are looking to get back over .500 in the 2026-27 season when they host the Chicago Bulls. Chicago is down star rookie Caleb Wilson (hand) for the next several weeks, yet it has won two games in a row to get to 3-9 this season.
The Bulls are expected to be one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference this season, and they’re set as major underdogs on Monday night.
Cleveland is expected to have Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and James Harden back in the lineup with Evan Mobley has been ruled out and Peyton Watson is questionable. Cleveland has picked up a few impressive wins over the last week, including one against the defending champion New York Knicks.
Do the Cavs keep things rolling on Monday night?
Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction on Nov. 16.
Bulls vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bulls +9.5 (-113)
- Cavs -9.5 (-107)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +301
- Cavs: -380
Total
- 242.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Bulls vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 16
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): DAZN (CLE), CHSN, NBA League Pass
- Bulls record: 3-9
- Cavs record: 7-7
Bulls vs. Cavaliers Injury Report
Bulls Injury Report
- Tobe Awaka – out
- Jaylin Sellers – out
- Orlando Robinson – out
- Jalen Smith – questionable
- Caleb Wilson – out
Cavs Injury Report
- Evan Mobley – out
- Nae’Qwan Tomlin – out
- Sam Merrill – out
- Khalifa Diop – out
- Jaylon Tyson – questionable
- Peyton Watson – questionable
- Ernest Udeh Jr. – out
Bulls vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jarrett Allen OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-105)
In today’s NBA best props column, I shared why Allen is a great target with Mobley out of the lineup:
Jarrett Allen and the Cavs take on a Chicago team that has really struggled on the boards this season, ranking 26th in rebound percentage and 28th in opponent rebounds per game.
With Evan Mobley sidelined for the Cavs, Allen should have a big game on the glass, and he enters this matchup averaging 8.3 boards per game in the 2026-27 season.
Over his last 10 games without Mobley, Allen is averaging 10.9 rebounds per game, posting six games with at least 10 boards. Everything is lining up for the one-time All-Star on Monday night.
Bulls vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
The Cavs are just 5-9 against the spread in the 2026-27 season, and I don’t love the idea of laying this many points with them – even with Wilson sidelined for the Bulls.
Chicago has covered in seven of 12 games and is coming off an upset win over the Minnesota Timberwolves to get to 3-9 this season.
The total may be the way to go in this one with oddsmakers setting it all the way up at 242.5. The Cavs have hit the OVER in eight of their 14 games, but this line is way too high with Wilson, Mobley and potentially others sidelined on Monday.
After all, the Bulls are just 26th in the league in offensive rating and don’t have a ton of scoring options after Norman Powell that you can rely on night-to-night.
Cleveland has a top-10 offense, which should help it score on a Bulls team that is allowing the most points per game in the NBA. Still, Chicago has won back-to-back games while going UNDER this number, even though the team’s win over Atlanta came in overtime.
Since the Cavs are a little short-handed, I’ll bet on this game falling just short of one of the highest totals on the board on Monday.
Pick: UNDER 242.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2