Bulls vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 16

The Cleveland Cavaliers picked up an impressive win over Dallas on Saturday, as all five starters were ruled out and yet the Cavs still picked up a 10-point win.

Now, the Cavs are looking to get back over .500 in the 2026-27 season when they host the Chicago Bulls. Chicago is down star rookie Caleb Wilson (hand) for the next several weeks, yet it has won two games in a row to get to 3-9 this season.

The Bulls are expected to be one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference this season, and they’re set as major underdogs on Monday night.

Cleveland is expected to have Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and James Harden back in the lineup with Evan Mobley has been ruled out and Peyton Watson is questionable. Cleveland has picked up a few impressive wins over the last week, including one against the defending champion New York Knicks.

Do the Cavs keep things rolling on Monday night?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction on Nov. 16.

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bulls +9.5 (-113)

Cavs -9.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Bulls: +301

Cavs: -380

Total

242.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Bulls vs. Cavaliers How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 16

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Rocket Arena

How to Watch (TV): DAZN (CLE), CHSN, NBA League Pass

Bulls record: 3-9

Cavs record: 7-7

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Injury Report

Bulls Injury Report

Tobe Awaka – out

Jaylin Sellers – out

Orlando Robinson – out

Jalen Smith – questionable

Caleb Wilson – out

Cavs Injury Report

Evan Mobley – out

Nae’Qwan Tomlin – out

Sam Merrill – out

Khalifa Diop – out

Jaylon Tyson – questionable

Peyton Watson – questionable

Ernest Udeh Jr. – out

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet

Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet

Jarrett Allen OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-105)

In today’s NBA best props column , I shared why Allen is a great target with Mobley out of the lineup:

Jarrett Allen and the Cavs take on a Chicago team that has really struggled on the boards this season, ranking 26th in rebound percentage and 28th in opponent rebounds per game.

With Evan Mobley sidelined for the Cavs, Allen should have a big game on the glass, and he enters this matchup averaging 8.3 boards per game in the 2026-27 season.

Over his last 10 games without Mobley, Allen is averaging 10.9 rebounds per game, posting six games with at least 10 boards. Everything is lining up for the one-time All-Star on Monday night.

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick

The Cavs are just 5-9 against the spread in the 2026-27 season, and I don’t love the idea of laying this many points with them – even with Wilson sidelined for the Bulls.

Chicago has covered in seven of 12 games and is coming off an upset win over the Minnesota Timberwolves to get to 3-9 this season.

The total may be the way to go in this one with oddsmakers setting it all the way up at 242.5. The Cavs have hit the OVER in eight of their 14 games, but this line is way too high with Wilson, Mobley and potentially others sidelined on Monday.

After all, the Bulls are just 26th in the league in offensive rating and don’t have a ton of scoring options after Norman Powell that you can rely on night-to-night.

Cleveland has a top-10 offense, which should help it score on a Bulls team that is allowing the most points per game in the NBA. Still, Chicago has won back-to-back games while going UNDER this number, even though the team’s win over Atlanta came in overtime.

Since the Cavs are a little short-handed, I’ll bet on this game falling just short of one of the highest totals on the board on Monday.

Pick: UNDER 242.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .