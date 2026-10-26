Bulls vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Oct. 26

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are off to a 1-1 start in the 2026-27 season, knocking off the defending champion New York Knicks on Friday night at TD Garden. Now, Boston is back at home on Monday for a matchup with the Chicago Bulls.

Chicago was blown out on opening night by the Toronto Raptors, but it has responded with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks and a four-point loss (at home) against the Washington Wizards.

Rookie Caleb Wilson has scored 51 points over his last two games, and it seems pretty clear that the Bulls are going to give him every chance to develop his game in the 2026-27 season.

Oddsmakers have set Boston as a 14.5-point favorite at home, and the C’s were able to cover the spread in their home opener against New York after blowing a lead on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons.

There’s no doubt that Boston has the higher ceiling between these two teams, and Chicago is 27th in net rating in the early going after the 43-point loss to Toronto.

Will we see another blowout on Monday?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.

Bulls vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bulls +14.5 (-115)

Celtics -14.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Bulls: +525

Celtics: -750

Total

231.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Bulls vs. Celtics How to Watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 26

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, NBC Sports Boston, NBA League Pass

Bulls record: 1-2

Celtics record: 1-1

Bulls vs. Celtics Injury Reports

Bulls Injury Report

Nic Claxton – out

Noa Essengue – questionable

Patrick Williams – questionable

Celtics Injury Report

Devin Carter – out

Bulls vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets

Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet

Caleb Wilson 17+ Points (-123)

In today’s edition of our NBA best props column for SI Betting , I shared why Caleb Wilson is worth a look against Boston after some major usage in the first three games:

The Bulls are going to give No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson every chance to succeed in the 2026-27 season, and he’s already had some monster scoring games through the first week of action.

Wilson had a 30-point, 14-rebound game in a loss to Washington over the weekend, and he’s averaging 22.3 points per game while shooting 40.7 percent from the field. The 3-point shot (4-for-23) has not been there yet, but Wilson is averaging nearly 20 shot attempts (including just under eight 3-point attempts) per game.

That gives him a really solid floor against a Boston team that is in the middle of the pack in opponent points per game (12th) so far this season. I’ll buy the usage for Wilson, especially since he’s scored over 20 points in back-to-back games.

Bulls vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

Through two games, Boston ranks last in the NBA in pace while the Bulls (through three games) are first, which makes for an interesting battle on Monday night.

The C’s are going to want to slow the game down, as they are a far more efficient team on the offensive end this season. However, Chicago’s defense (128 points allowed per game) has struggled to keep much lesser teams (Washington and Milwaukee) in check to open the season.

In fact, the Bulls have allowed at least 124 points in every game.

That sets up well for a Boston team that is capable of shooting the lights out from 3 and was able to split two games against Eastern Conference contenders in New York and Detroit.

I’d expect the C’s to easily get into the 110s on Monday night, and if the Bulls are able to play this game at their pace, I would expect a higher-scoring affair. So far this season, Chicago has combined for 227, 257 and 244 points. This is a pretty reasonable total with Boston coming in as the No. 10 offense in the league.

Pick: OVER 231.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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