Bulls vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League

There has been an unfortunate wrinkle thrown into Monday’s Summer League matchup between Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz, which was a highly-anticipated showdown between two top-five picks in Caleb Wilson and Darryn Peterson.

The Jazz won’t have several of their top young players in action on the second night of a back-to-back, as Peterson, Ace Bailey and Cody Williams are all expected to rest.

Darryn Peterson, Cody Williams, and Ace Bailey will all not play tomorrow against Chicago on the second night of the back-to-back.#TakeNote | @kslsports — Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) July 13, 2026

As a result, Utah is an underdog against the Bulls, who are coming off a close loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and Cameron Boozer in their first game in Las Vegas. Still, fans will get to see Wilson in action, and he was amazing in his Summer League debut, hitting seven 3-pointers and scoring 35 points.

While Utah’s decisions make a ton of sense, this is the battle when it comes to betting on Summer League, which isn’t my cup of tea. Rotations fluctuate and teams are looking to develop players more than they are looking to win, so I’d much rather use these games as a measuring stick for some of the top young players ahead of the 2026-27 season. Taking a look at the odds is one way to see how each young core stacks up, and it’s clear that Chicago – with Wilson playing – has an edge in the eyes of oddsmakers.

Let’s get into the preview of this game, including a player to watch and my prediction.

Bulls vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bulls -5.5 (-110)

Jazz +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bulls: -218

Jazz: +180

Total

182.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Bulls vs. Jazz How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 13

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Bulls record: 0-1

Jazz record: 0-2

Bulls vs. Jazz Injury Reports

Bulls Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Jazz Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Bulls vs. Jazz Key Player to Watch

Caleb Wilson, Forward, Chicago Bulls

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Wilson had 35 points, six boards and three blocks in his Summer League debut, showing an improved skill set already after a strong season at North Carolina.

Caleb Wilson NBA SL Debut vs the Grizzlies..



35 PTS (12-21 FG, 7-11 3PT)

6 REBS

3 BLKS

2 STLS



I tried to tell yall.. SMH pic.twitter.com/NTTi7XydJx — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) July 11, 2026

Wilson’s 3-point shooting was extremely impressive, and it appears that the Bulls have an ideal running mate with Matas Buzelis ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Wilson could be in line for another strong showing on Monday, especially if the Jazz are playing more of their end-of-the-bench options after their loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Bulls vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick

Chicago came up just short against Memphis in its Summer League opener, but the Grizzlies played multiple NBA players in that game, including Javon Small, Taylor Hendricks and Cedric Coward. Plus, Cameron Boozer (23 points) had a strong game in his head-to-head matchup with Wilson.

Simply put, Utah does not have that firepower with Peterson and Bailey set to miss this game, so I’ll gladly back the Bulls to win this one going away.

Chicago scored 96 points in its opener and should play most of its top players since this is just the second game for the Bulls this summer. After shooting 44 percent from 3 against Memphis, Chicago’s offense should be fun to watch on Monday night.

Pick: Bulls -5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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