A pair of struggling Eastern Conference teams are a part of the NBA’s 12-game slate on Wednesday, as the Chicago Bulls (3-10) hit the road to play the Brooklyn Nets (also 3-10).

Chicago won back-to-back games last week, upsetting the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it is set as an underdog in this matchup with rookie Caleb Wilson (hand) out of the lineup. The Bulls lost on Monday to Cleveland, and they remain in the bottom five in the NBA in net rating this season.

The Nets aren’t much better (they’re in the bottom 10 in the league in net rating), as they lost on Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. Even with Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. on the roster, the Nets seem destined for the basement in the Eastern Conference.

Rookie Mikel Brown Jr. and second-year guards Nolan Traore and Egor Demin are intriguing players and they’ll battle a Bulls team led by Norman Powell, Josh Giddey and former lottery pick Matas Buzelis.

Here’s breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash on Nov. 18.

Bulls vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bulls +2.5 (-110)

Nets -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bulls: +128

Nets: -152

Total

239.5 (Over -113/Under -107)

Bulls vs. Nets How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, DAZN (YES), NBA League Pass

Bulls record: 3-10

Nets record: 3-10

Bulls vs. Nets Injury Reports

Bulls Injury Report

Caleb Wilson – out

Tobe Awaka – out

Jaylin Sellers – out

Orlando Robinson – out

Patrick Williams – probable

Nets Injury Report

Tyler Bilodeau – out

Ben Saraf – out

Drake Powell – out

Grant Nelson – out

Joshua Jefferson – out

Bulls vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bet

Nets Best NBA Prop Bet

Michael Porter Jr. 7+ Rebounds (-160)

Each day, I share my favorite props for the NBA action , and this could be a big game for MPJ on the boards:

Brooklyn Nets wing Michael Porter Jr. is a prime trade candidate this season, and he’s playing well enough for someone to consider pulling the trigger on a deal.

MPJ is averaging 21.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and shooting 37.6 percent from 3 for the Nets to open the season. He’s grabbed seven or more boards in eight of his 12 games and is averaging 11.8 rebound chances per game.

The Nets have an interesting matchup with the three-win Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, who rank just 26th in rebound percentage and 28th in opponent rebounds per game. I think Porter Jr. is in a great spot to hit his season average on the glass.

Bulls vs. Nets Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams are off to slow starts in the 2026-27 season, but the Nets have a better net rating (minus-6.6) than the Bulls (minus-10.9). Chicago is down a key player in Wilson, and I don’t love the Bulls’ profile on the road (2-6 straight up, 3-5 against the spread).

Still, I’m only taking the Nets to win this game outright – not to cover – since they’ve only won one home game all season.

Brooklyn has actually covered in seven of 13 games this season, and it has a 3-2 record against teams that are under .500. Brooklyn has gone 0-8 against teams over .500, but it should be able to handle a Bulls team that ranks 28th in net rating and dead last in the league in defensive rating.

Porter Jr. and Randle give the Nets a higher ceiling than most bad teams on the offensive end, and Brooklyn is the healthier squad coming into Wednesday’s contest.

Pick: Nets Moneyline (-152 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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