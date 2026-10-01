Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Fever vs. Aces Game 3)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark remains on the injury report -- where she's been basically all season -- due to a back injury, but the Fever guard is expected to play in Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs against the Las Vegas Aces.

Clark is officially probable with a back injury that bothered her earlier in the season. Since Indy has not taken her off the injury report, it's likely that Clark has been managing the issues throughout the 2026 season.

Caitlin Clark (back) listed probable for Thursday. — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) October 1, 2026

Still, she hasn't missed a game since July 9 with the issue, a sign that she'll be good to go for a winner-take-all matchup in this playoff series.

Clark had an all-time performance in Game 2 to keep Indiana's season alive, dropping 27 points (5-for-11 from 3) while dishing out 15 assists in a 99-89 win. Now, the star guard is looking to help her team advance to the semifinals, where they would face the winner of the Dallas Wings-Golden State Valkyries series.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Clark in Game 3.

Best Caitlin Clark Prop Bet vs. Fever in Game 3

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- why Clark is a great prop target in Game 3:

After a shaky Game 1 against Las Vegas, Clark completely flipped the script in Game 2, scoring 27 points and dishing out 15 assists in a home win.

Clark was 5-for-11 from beyond the arc in Game 2, and he’s now 8-for-21 from deep in this series, making her an intriguing prop target in Game 3.

The Aces have struggled to defend the 3-ball this season, ranking 12th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage and eighth in opponent 3s made per game.

To close the regular season Clark shot 39.0 percent from deep from Aug. 1 on, averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers per game.

The volume is the key for Clark, as she’s taking nearly nine shots per game from beyond the arc since Aug. 1 and is averaging 7.9 3-point attempts per game for the season. In the playoffs, that number is up to 10.5 3s per game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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