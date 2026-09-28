Is Caleb Williams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Bears in NFL Week 3)

The Chicago Bears have ruled out star quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) for their Week 3 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Williams went down in the Bears' Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and he's expected to miss three to four weeks with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. That's a major blow for Chicago, which has Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum behind Williams on the depth chart.

Bagent also entered Week 3 on the injury report (concussion) and he did not clear the league's concussion protocol until Sunday. That has paved the way for Keenum to start in this matchup, where the Bears are underdogs at home.

The #Bears are expected to start Case Keenum at QB against the #Eagles tonight.



Caleb Williams has already been ruled out, and Tyson Bagent practiced only once this week. Bagent was eventually cleared from the concussion protocol, but Keenum is slated to start. pic.twitter.com/CNu4WyHjQu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2026

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated spoke to several oddsmakers to understand the total impact of Williams' injury when it comes to the spread for Bears games.

“At this point, the line appears to be fully accounting for the expectation that Caleb Williams will not play on Monday Night against the Eagles,” Joey Feazel, Head of Football at Caesars Sportsbook, toldSports Illustrated.“The market has effectively priced Williams as being worth roughly six points to both the spread and the total, highlighting just how significant his absence would be to the Bears' overall outlook and offensive production.”

The Bears were 1.5-point favorites in this game heading into Week 2, but the line shifted drastically after Williams injury, moving to Eagles -4.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Since then, the spread has oscillated between Eagles -3 and Eagles -4.5, settling at Eagles -3.5 on Monday morning with Bagent now off the injury report.

Still, the Bears are underdogs with Keenum making his first start since 2023.

After scoring 59 points in Week 1, the Bears had the No. 1 offense in EPA/Play this season, but it quickly fell after scoring just three points in Week 2. Williams had four total touchdowns in Week 1, and he's undoubtedly the team's best option under center.

The star quarterback has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 407 yards, two scores and one pick in 2026, adding 15 carries for 107 yards and two scores on the ground.

It seems very unlikely that Williams will return in Week 4 against the New York Jets, but the Bears are three-point favorites at home in the opening odds for that matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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