Is Caleb Williams Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jets vs. Bears in NFL Week 4)

For the second week in a row, the Chicago Bears are down star quarterback Caleb Williams due to the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Caleb Williams (hamstring) officially ruled out for Week 4. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 2, 2026

Williams missed the Bears' win on Monday night in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles, as veteran Case Keenum got the start since backup Tyson Bagent was dealing with a concussion. Bagent was active for that game, but he was only able to log one appearance in practice in the lead up to the primetime clash.

Now, with Williams sidelined again, Bagent reportedly will be the team's starter in Week 4 against the New York Jets.

Tyson Bagent will start for the Bears in Week 4, per @danwiederer. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 3, 2026

That has caused a minor shift in the betting odds, as it appears Bagent is viewed as a slight upgrade from Keenum.

The Bears opened as three-point favorites against New York (and at even money to cover), but that line has since moved to Bears -3.5 (-112). DraftKings Sportsbookhas set Chicago at -185 (an implied probability of 64.91 percent) to win this matchup.

Even with Williams out, oddsmakers aren't cooling their season-long outlook on the Bears since the schedule is pretty favorable over the next few weeks.

"Their next three games are Jets, Packers, and Falcons," Ty Gour, Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. "So that really helps the rating, too. Even if Caleb misses the max timeline of those four weeks, there's some very winnable games there. You could easily make the case they go 3-0 during that stretch despite not having Caleb and are in the driver's seat for the NFC North the rest of the way."

In less than two full games, Williams had thrown for 407 yards, two scores and one pick while also adding a pair of touchdowns on the ground for Chicago. He led the team to a 59-point showing in a win over Carolina in Week 1.

There's a chance Williams could be good to go for Week 5, but the three-to-four week timeline suggests he'll miss at least one more game before returning to action.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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