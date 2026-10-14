Caleb Williams Injury Update Doesn't Change Bears vs. Falcons Odds in NFL Week 6

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has not played since Week 2 due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain, but he did make progress by returning to practice last week.

Williams originally had a three-to-four week timeline for his return, and it appears that he's got a chance to be on the short end of that projection ahead of Week 6.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport said on Tuesday that there is a "pretty good chance" that the Bears will start Williams on Sunday. Recent positive injury updates for the star quarterback have moved the Bears to favorites on the road in this matchup with Atlanta.

"It looks pretty good for Caleb Williams to return this week..



There's a pretty good chance that we see him on Sunday" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/U9ce6cHNyC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 13, 2026

The betting market is clearly expects Williams to play in Week 6, as the odds for the Bears vs. Falcons matchup have moved by several points since opening earlier this week. Chicago went from a 1.5-point underdog in the opening odds for this game to a three-point favorite. DraftKings Sportsbook has seen the odds for the Bears to cover drop from -120 to -105 since Tuesday, which could be due to the fact that Michael Penix Jr. may play for Atlanta despite a rib injury.

Before going down in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings Williams threw for 407 yards, two scores and one pick while also adding a pair of touchdowns on the ground for Chicago. He's by far the best option at quarterback for Chicago, especially after both Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum were picked off in the blowout loss to Green Bay in Week 5.

Chicago has survived without Williams, going 2-1 in the three games that he's missed, but the NFC North features four teams over .500, so if Williams can return, the Bears certainly want him out there as they chase the division title.

The Bears will release their first practice report of the week on Wednesday, and Williams had returned to practice in a limited fashion at the end of last week before he was listed as questionable for Week 5.

If he's able to log a full session, it would put the former No. 1 overall pick on track to return in Week 6.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .