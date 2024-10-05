Cardinals vs. 49ers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5 (Don’t Doubt Deebo)
Could we see a high-scoring game in San Francisco on Sunday?
Oddsmakers have set a rather high total for the Arizona Cardinals-San Francisco 49ers matchup after Arizona was torched by the Washington Commanders in Week 4.
The Cardinals are just 1-3 on the season, struggling mightily on defense where they’ve allowed the fourth most points in the league and sixth most yards per play.
With Deebo Samuel Sr. and George Kittle returning to action for San Francisco in Week 4, we could see another tough game for this Cardinals defense. That means Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr. and company are going to have their work cut out for them – but also some chances – to keep this one close.
Let’s break down the top players to target to find the end zone in this NFC West matchup.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Cardinals vs. 49ers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Deebo Samuel Anytime TD (+100)
- James Conner Anytime TD (+105)
- Jauan Jennings Anytime TD (+165)
Deebo Samuel Anytime TD (+100)
A calf injury kept Samuel out of Week 3, but he returned to the 49ers in Week 4 and played 76 percent of the team’s snaps (more than he did in Week 1) against the New England Patriots.
Deebo didn’t find the end zone, but he did rack up 72 total yards on five targets (three catches) and two carries.
Over the first two weeks of the season, Samuel was targeted 19 times, and he’s been used out of the backfield to spell Jordan Mason. After the Commanders dominated Arizona’s weak defense in Week 4, I expect Deebo to have a breakout game on Sunday.
James Conner Anytime TD (+105)
Arizona’s offense wasn’t great in Week 4, but James Conner had a big game, rushing for 104 yards and a score on 18 carries.
I wouldn't be shocked if the Cardinals feed him a ton in Week 5 in an attempt to keep this 49ers offense off the field.
Conner already has three scores this season, finding the end zone in Week 1, Week 2 and Week. He saw at least 16 carries in each of those games, and he also has had a role in the passing game, making six catches through four games.
He’s the most reliable option to score for Arizona this week.
Jauan Jennings Anytime TD (+165)
A breakout player over the first four weeks of the season, Jauan Jennings found the end zone three times in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Even with Deebo back, Jennings had a solid game in Week 4, catching three of his six targets for 88 yards.
He’s now been targeted at least four times in every game, amassing 27 total on the season. I don’t mind taking a shot on him at +165 to score this week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.