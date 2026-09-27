Cardinals vs. 49ers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3

The San Francisco 49ers are all of a sudden looking like one of the best teams in the NFL after upsetting the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 and then blowing out the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

They're once again set as significant favorites in Week 3 when they host the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West duel.

The Cardinals upset the Los Angeles Chargers in the opening week, but then fell to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, we're going to dive into three of my favorite prop bets.

Cardinals vs. 49ers Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Brock Purdy 240+ Passing Yards (-106)

Jacoby Brissett UNDER 226.5 Passing yards (-112)

Kaelon Black Anytime Touchdown (+275)

Brock Purdy 240+ Passing Yards (-106)

Brock Purdy has catapulted himself into the MVP conversation through the first two weeks. He is averaging 246.0 passing yards per game, while completing 80.4% of passes and racking up five touchdown passes and only one interception. There's no reason why he can't have yet another big game through the air for the 49ers.

Jacoby Brissett UNDER 226.5 Passing yards (-112)

Jacoby Brissett is averaging just 186.0 passing yards per game through the first two weeks, and now he has to face a revamped 49ers defense that has done a stellar job of stopping the pass through the first two weeks. The 49ers have given up just 175 passing yards per game, while ranking third in opponent dropback success rate.

I'm surprised to see Brissett's passing yards total being as high as it is. I'll bet the UNDER.

Kaelon Black Anytime Touchdown (+275)

Kaelon Black hasn't scored yet this season, but I'm going to keep betting on him to do so. He has more carries than Christian McCaffrey so far this season, with 21 compared to McCaffrey's 20, so he's getting plenty of opportunities throughout the game. It's only a matter of time before he finds the end zone, so he's a great bet to do so this week at +275.

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