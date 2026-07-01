Cardinals vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 1

The Atlanta Braves are struggling right now as they host the St. Louis Cardinals in the middle game of a three-game set.

Atlanta has lost three straight and seven of its last eight games, including a 5-3 loss in the series opener last night.

St. Louis has now won two in a row after a four-game losing streak of their own.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cardinals vs. Braves on Wednesday, July 1.

Cardinals vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cardinals +1.5 (-179)

Braves -1.5 (+148)

Moneyline

Cardinals +114

Braves -137

Total

9.0 (Over -112/Under -107)

Cardinals vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (3-6, 3.12 ERA)

Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (3-1, 3.47 ERA)

Michael McGreevy threw six shutout innings last time out, bouncing back after allowing five runs in as many innings in Kansas City. He had allowed two runs in each of his previous three outings, completing six frames in each start.

Reynaldo Lopez is back in the starting rotation, although he only lasted three innings in his first start since April. He yielded just one run on four hits in that start against the Giants.

Cardinals vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): CARD, BravesVsn

Cardinals record: 44-38

Braves record: 49-34

Cardinals vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

Michael McGreevy UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (+103)

Michael McGreevy has been solid for St. Louis more often than not this season. He’s gone UNDER 2.5 earned runs in 11 of 16 starts, including 8 of his last 11.

The Braves’ bats have gone quiet recently as well. They’ve been held to three runs or fewer in five straight games and six of their last seven.

Cardinals vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Braves are in a rut right now. They’ve lost three in a row, scoring a total of five runs in those games, and are 1-7 in their last eight contests.

The Cardinals were also happy to turn the calendar to July, but they did finish June with wins against the Marlins and Braves.

Michael McGreevy and Reynaldo Lopez are about on the same level on the mound, and the Cardinals aren’t stumbling quite as badly as the Braves recently. There’s some value on St. Louis as road underdogs tonight.

Pick: Cardinals +114

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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