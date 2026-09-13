Cardinals vs. Chargers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers are the biggest favorites in the opening week of the 2026 NFL season when they host the Arizona Cardinals.

You can find the full list of odds for the game, as well as my best bet, in my betting preview that I wrote earlier this week. In this article, I'm going to focus on my favorite player props for this interconference showdown.

Cardinals vs. Chargers Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Quentin Johnston Longest Reception OVER 19.5 Yards (-123)

Charlie Kolar 17+ Receiving Yards (-112)

Tyler Allgeier Anytime Touchdown (+220)

Quentin Johnston Longest Reception OVER 19.5 Yards (-123)

I expect Quentin Johnston to have a breakout year in his first season with Mike McDaniel as his offensive coordinator. We know from his time in Miami that McDaniel loves to use speed to spread the field, and it's clear that Johnston will be used as the deep threat in his scheme and he has already shown that in the preseason. If he hauls in a reception of 20+ yards, this bet will cash.

Charlie Kolar 17+ Receiving Yards (-112)

In the Week 1 edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Charlie Kolar to go over his receiving yards total as my No. 4-ranked prop:

Everyone is all in on the Los Angeles Chargers offense this season with Mike McDaniel as their offensive coordinator, but people have completely forgotten about their tight ends. Charlie Kolar, the former Baltimore Raven, will enter the season as the Chargers' No. 1 tight end. He likely only needs a couple of receptions to hit 17+ yards, and that shouldn't be much of an issue with him being the starter at the position.

Tyler Allgeier Anytime Touchdown (+220)

Tyler Allgeier was signed this offseason, and despite the Cardinals using a top pick on Jeremiyah Love, Allgeier was announced as the team's Week 1 starter. Not only that, but even if Love gets a chunk of carries, I expect Allgeier to handle the short-yardage and goal-line work, just like he did during his time in Atlanta.

He has longer odds than Love to score, so I think the former Falcon is the much better bet to find the end zone.

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