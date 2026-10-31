Cardinals vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to find their momentum this season after snapping a two-game losing streak on Monday Night Football. They're in a great spot to do exactly that when they're set as significant home favorites against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8.

You can find my best bet for this game in the Week 8 edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to break down a few of my favorite prop bets. Let's dive into them.

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jacoby Brissett OVER 9.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Dak Prescott 280+ Passing Yards (-106)

Michael Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+180)

Jacoby Brissett OVER 9.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

In the Week 8 edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Jacoby Brissett to go over his rushing yards total as my No. 10 ranked prop for this week:

One of the biggest issues with the Cowboys' defense is their tendency to allow opposing quarterbacks to have plenty of room to run. Dallas has allowed 224 quarterback rushing yards, which is 40 more yards than any other defense has given up to opposing quarterbacks. Jacoby Brissett has ran the ball 26 times for 80 yards so far this season, so there's there's a precedent set for him not being afraid to take off and rush for a first down himself. We only need him to gain 10 yards on the ground on Sunday.

Dak Prescott 280+ Passing Yards (-106)

Dak Prescott has averaged 264.4 passing yards per game this season, and now he gets to face a Cardinals' defense that ranks 31st in the NFL in opponent dropback EPA. The Cardinals have allowed 228.0 passing yards per game in 2026, and with the Cowboys' potent passing attack, I expect Prescott to far surpass that number.

The benefit of the Cowboys' bad defense is that it's hard to envision a situation where the Cowboys are up by enough that they can just run the ball and drain the clock. Prescott will likely have to throw the ball throughout the game, helping him hit the over on his passing yards total.

Michael Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+180)

Michael Wilson to score a touchdown is my favorite touchdown scorer for this week and my No. 4 play in the Player Prop Countdown:

You might be surprised to find out that Michael Wilson of the Arizona Cardinals has seen the eighth-most targets amongst all NFL pass catchers this season, with 66. That's more than the likes of Drake London, Christian Watson, Puka Nacua, and George Pickens. Despite that, he's found the end zone just once. It's time for him to score his second touchdown of the season as he and the Cardinals take on arguably the worst secondary in the NFL. The Cowboys rank in the bottom three in virtually every single pass defense metric, and they've already allowed seven touchdowns to opposing wide receivers. That makes Wilson a great bet to score on Sunday at +180.

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